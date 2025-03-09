Graeme Souness played nearly 250 games for Liverpool during his football career. His time in England started off with Tottenham, but the Scotsman failed to get any minutes under his belt in north London. He also went on to play for Montreal Olympique, Middlesbrough, West Adelaide, Sampdoria and Rangers.

It's fair to say the midfielder toured the globe in his quest for success, with those at Anfield particularly fond of the Scotsman. Souness won five league titles with the Reds, taking to the field with club legends Kevin Keegan and Ian Rush. Domestic honours weren't the only trophies he achieved in the North-West - he is also a three-time European Cup winner.

Upon retiring, Souness took to management and became the boss of Liverpool in 1991. His stint in the hot seat didn't quite reach the same levels as his playing CV, with roles at Southampton and Blackburn Rovers failing miserably.

Souness Says Alexis Mac Allister is His Favourite PL Star

He joined Liverpool for £35 million

Being a midfielder himself, Souness has taken a particular liking to those in the centre of the park for Liverpool this season. Alexis Mac Allister has caught his eye and the Scotsman revealed how he believes he has made a greater impact than Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

The ex-Sky Sports pundit went on to describe the Argentinian as Jurgen Klopp's child, admitting that it would be difficult not to fall head over heels for someone with his talent. Souness, speaking to the Daily Mail, loves his fierce character on the pitch, and believes his transfer from Brighton has been a great success. Souness said:

"It is easy to pinpoint Salah for his creativity and goals, to hail Luis Diaz for his pace and energy or to laud Van Dijk for his elegance and composure. But the one Liverpool player that I’d pick, even above those this year, would be Alexis Mac Allister.

"I’ve long believed that the best footballers come from Argentina. It’s no wonder his teammates used to rib him about being Jurgen Klopp’s ‘son’. It would be difficult for any manager not to favour him. He looks like he has the best of attitudes. Even when Bruno Guimaraes left one on him at Anfield the other night, his unruffled reaction says everything about him."

His dad played with Maradona

Ever since his move from Brighton, Mac Allister has impressed football supporters worldwide with his work-rate and determination. Nearing two seasons under his belt at Anfield, he boasts an impressive record of 23 goal contributions across all competitions.

However, the Liverpool man isn't the only member of the Mac Allister family tree that has made a name for himself. His dad, Carlos, played alongside Diego Maradona. If that wasn't enough, his two brothers and uncle had strong careers in Argentina.

Liverpool's star midfielder has ended up being the most successful out of his bloodline, lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022. At the tournament in Qatar, he played six games for Argentina and helped Lionel Messi to his long-awaited global success.