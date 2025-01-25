When it comes to football's hardest men, one name that will undoubtedly come up in conversation is former Liverpool man Graeme Souness. The Scot was a no-nonsense, tough-tackling midfielder during the 1970s and 1980s, and he was never afraid to make a challenge that would make most wince at the sight of it.

Even as a manager, Souness maintained his tough persona, once threatening to fight some of his own players in the changing room. Given his reputation, the 71-year-old is well-placed to determine which other stars are among the toughest he has encountered. However, the former Rangers man once named a very surprising player as one of the hardest he had ever played with.

Souness Names Kenny Dalglish as One of the Hardest Players

The forward's one of Liverpool's greatest but also one of their toughest according to his former teammate

Speaking to talkSPORT back in 2011, Souness revealed that Kenny Dalglish was one of the hardest players he had ever come across during his career. Standing at just five-foot-eight and being one of the most skilful players of his generation, it was explained that the three-time European Champion also had a toughness that should not be overlooked:

"I believe the really tough men are the guys who played up front, because they were playing with their back to a 6ft-plus burly centre half. Kenny Dalglish was a very tough player. In fact, I think Dalglish was one of the hardest players I played with - strong and brave, people tried to kick him every time he went out there."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Souness and Dalglish played 373 games together during their careers.

Dalglish wasn't just one of the toughest players that Souness ever played with. He also revealed in 2016 that the forward was the greatest British player he had ever shared a pitch with, despite the fact that the pair would often have falling outs when Dalglish failed to pass the ball to his teammate.

Souness also made the interesting claim that he found football far easier abroad than he did in England, stating that the physicality and pressing nature of the English game was far more intense than his time in Italy with Sampdoria, where he spent two seasons.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 24/01/2025.