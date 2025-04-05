The debate over which footballer is the greatest defender of all time will always be bound by personal preference. Objectively, Franz Beckenbauer has a strong case as he was the first defender to win the Ballon d'Or – and the only one to do it twice.

The likes of Paolo Maldini, Fabio Cannavaro, and Carles Puyol all spring to mind when naming iconic centre-backs. In the modern era, Virgil van Dijk has a strong case for being the best in recent times.

Most of those associated with Liverpool – former players and fans alike – would probably fight his corner in the debate. However, club icon Graeme Souness named another Reds legend as his pick for the 'best footballing centre-back ever', naming Alan Hansen.

"He was a midfield player in disguise"