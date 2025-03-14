Former Liverpool hardman Graeme Souness has claimed that Mohamed Salah's poor performance in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain could end up being beneficial for Arne Slot's side. Salah was handed a brutal 3/10 rating by L'Equipe for his efforts during the first leg at the Stade de Princes and failed to weave his magic at Anfield as the Premier League leaders crashed out on penalties.

Speculation on the Egyptian's future is rife, with the Ballon d'Or frontrunner out of contract at the end of the season. While no solution to the saga appears on the horizon, Souness believes that the talisman's ineffectiveness against the French giants may turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah's 3/10 rating in the first leg against PSG was the lowest score handed out by L'Equipe on the night.

Souness Claims Salah's Poor Showing Should Force Liverpool's Hand

The former manager urged his ex-employers to act fast despite the Egyptian's lacklustre efforts

Discussing Salah's future in his latest column for the Daily Mail, Souness claimed that the former Roma man's poor showing in Europe should force Liverpool to act fast and get him to sign a new contract as his importance was only emphasised in defeat.

"Mo Salah had two of his quietest games for Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain but, regardless of that, the importance of getting him signed up on a new contract was still emphasised. That may seem strange to say when he barely laid a glove on the French but my point is, when he is kept quiet, as good as Liverpool's other strikers are, no-one else steps up and poses anything like the same telling goal threat. "If he's not at it, Liverpool don't carry the same threat and that should be in the forefront of the thinking for decision makers at Anfield when trying to get him to sign this new contract."

Salah has continued to be Liverpool's leading light this season, scoring 33 goals in all competitions and providing a further 22 assists. The Egyptian has reiterated that there have been no new updates regarding his future and that both parties remain far apart in their current demands.

Mohamed Salah 2024/2025 Season Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 29 27 17 Champions League 9 3 4 Carabao Cup 4 2 1

In more immediate matters, Souness also explained how Liverpool's elimination and Salah's poor showing against PSG could help them in this weekend's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle. The Reds will be hoping to claim their first piece of silverware of the season, and Souness expects the Reds' number 11 to outshine everyone on the hallowed Wembley turf by using the European disappointment to fuel a top-drawer performance that leads Liverpool to a second consecutive Carabao Cup.

Related 15 'Most Talented' Liverpool Players in Football History [Ranked] Our pick for 10 of the most talented players to ever wear the Liverpool shirt, ranked for their skill, and legacy in the club's rich football history.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 14/03/2025.