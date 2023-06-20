Graeme Souness has revealed Sir Alex Ferguson made a huge personal donation as he raised £1 million for charity this week.

Souness, 70, swam the English Channel for charity Debra - which supports people who suffer with rare skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

The Liverpool legend, who recently left Sky Sports, described it as “the cruellest disease out there” during an emotional interview on BBC News last month.

Souness was shocked after meeting 14-year-old Isla Grist, who has the disease which causes the skin to blister, leaving those affected in a great deal of pain.

Choking back the tears, the former football star described Isla as "the most unique person I've ever met".

After completing the 12-hour swim, a tearful Souness said on talkSPORT, per the Daily Mail: “The money will never be enough.

“You guys have witnessed what this disease is. There's three things, we've earned them (Debra) money, which will enable the scientists to re-purpose the drugs.

“And then there's been awareness which is great, because people can now get involved, want to get involved, offering to work in our shops up and down the country. Just contacting Debra and saying, 'how can I get involved in this?’”

Souness says the experience has the potential to change his life.

“It's made me realise we're all so selfish,” he added. “I’d like to think it's going to make me a better person, you can talk to me in six months.”

How much did Sir Alex Ferguson donate?

The story has touched legendary former Manchester United manager Ferguson, who donated £20,000 to help Souness meet his target of £1 million.

“I hope I don’t embarrass him by saying this, but Alex Ferguson donated £20,000 after he quizzed me on it for half an hour,” Souness revealed.

“He’s got a heart of gold, that man. You have to search for it, but it’s there!”

What's next for Graeme Souness?

After swimming the English Channel, what’s next for Souness?

“The North Pole, something around the Atlantic, something like that,” the Scot said. “I’m in this now, I’m in this for the long-haul.”