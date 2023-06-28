After 15 years working as a pundit for Sky Sports, Graeme Souness bid farewell to the broadcaster at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, marking the end of an era for a whole generation of football fans.

Working on his final match between former clubs Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the end of April, Souness was given an emotional send-off by presenter Kelly Cates.

Much like his all-action playing career, Souness pulled no punches as a pundit, often engaging in heated debates alongside the likes of Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

While Souness, like any modern day football pundit, has received his fair share of criticism online, the Scot - love him or hate him - has provided many memorable moments on our TV screens.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we reflect on his distinguished career in punditry, highlighting seven of Souness’ best and most outspoken moments.

7 Leaving Jamie Carragher stunned

As Souness and fellow pundits Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Jamie Carragher began to discuss a 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, the latter brought into discussion Romelu Lukaku’s infamous interview about wanting to return to Inter Milan.

Clearly unimpressed by Carragher’s train of thought, Souness interrupted the former Reds defender before giving his own opinion. The entertaining exchange prompted a priceless reaction from Carragher who thankfully saw the funny side of the incident.

6 Slamming Arsenal’s ‘nice guys’

Arsenal’s woes over the past decade seem like a distant memory given the impressive job Mikel Arteta has overseen in recent years, however for a long while the Gunners were regularly criticised for going missing in the big games.

Speaking ahead of a clash with Manchester City in 2015, Souness brutally labelled Arsene Wenger’s side “a team of son-in-laws”.

The Scot added: “Would you be disappointed in any of those players coming home with your daughter? There are no rascals there. They’re all nice guys.”

In classic Souness fashion, the 70-year-old didn’t hold back when vilifying Kurt Zouma after a video surfaced online of the West Ham defender kicking his cat.

The distressing footage sparked plenty of debate within the media, and while Souness’ firm stance on the incident wasn’t up for dispute, many found the Scot’s analysis of the innocent cat similar to that of a footballer making a mistake.

Souness said: “I’ve got zero sympathy for him (Zouma). The vast majority of West Ham fans would not be accepting of him.

“I have major problems with it. For me if you’re looking at that video the cat hasn’t done anything wrong. It’s abuse for entertainment.”

4 Exchange with presenter David Jones

Even presenter David Jones wasn’t exempt from Souness’ no-nonsense approach to punditry, as seen in 2019 following a 1-1 draw between Manchester United and title-chasing Liverpool.

When asked for his assessment on the Reds’ performance, Souness started to explain Liverpool were deserving of their point before stopping mid-sentence and questioning Jones: “Why are you looking at me like that? Do you not agree with me?”

Clearly taken aback by the Scot’s directness, Jones looked to diffuse the sudden conflict by replying: “I was just wondering whether they (other pundits) agree with you.” Souness, keen to get the final word, added: “It was just the way you looked.”

Souness has repeatedly made a point of criticising professional football for its homophobic attitudes, and in 2019, the Sky Sports pundit took part in Brighton Pride.

Graeme Souness at Brighton Pride in 2019. Photo Credit: The Argus

Later that year, he went on air and delivered a passionate speech about the lack of openly gay players in the sport.

Souness explained: “I came from a generation which was extremely homophobic. I went to a parade here (Brighton) and it was enlightening. I learned so much, it changed my attitude.”

2 Proving Gary Neville and Roy Keane wrong

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s 7-0 victory over Manchester United in March, Souness had no doubt that his former club would get the job done.

Fellow pundits and former United duo Gary Neville and Roy Keane can be seen smirking in the background at Souness’ remark, but it wasn’t long before the Reds inflicted a record-breaking defeat on the Red Devils.

The Scot, feeling somewhat smug after the final whistle, revelled in his former club’s victory before getting into a heated exchange with Neville.

1 Paul Pogba rants

The list wouldn’t be complete without Souness’ long catalogue of rants about Manchester United maverick Paul Pogba.

The Scot regularly criticised the midfielder’s attitude during an underwhelming second stint at the club - so much so that it became an internet meme.

Addressing the matter in 2020, Souness explained: “I get hammered for it. I am not going to say I am a fan (of him). I am a fan of his ability. But I want him to work harder.”

For more of Souness’ iconic moments both pitch-side and in the studio, you can watch Sky Sports’ farewell video here: