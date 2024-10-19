Things are not going too well for Manchester United on the pitch of late, and off it, the club has now been criticised by Graeme Souness for some major decisions that have been made recently.

The Red Devils have endured their worst start to a Premier League season, with just eight points and two wins from their opening seven games leaving them in 14th place in the table. United are without a win in five games in all competitions, and it's safe to say current manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure, with reports suggesting he will lose his job sooner rather than later.

However, it is former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, who has attracted attention this week for all the wrong reasons after his controversial sacking by Sir Jim Ratcliffe in another cost-cutting measure by the club's new owner.

Souness Stunned by Man Utd Decision

Liverpool icon disgusted by Sir Alex Ferguson sacking

While Souness may have made his name as a legend at rivals Liverpool, he has not let that affiliation stop him having his say regarding Man Utd's actions this week.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Souness wrote:

"I must say I am struggling to think of any action that the geniuses currently running Manchester United could have taken to turn more people against them than terminating Sir Alex Ferguson’s contract as a club ambassador and showing him the door. “I’m trying to compute how they could have actually come up with an idea like that, at a time when so many supporters’ goodwill is ebbing away. This decision will have turned a great many more against them. The finger of blame will now not just be on Erik ten Hag."

Money Talks for United

Financial decision doesn't make sense for Souness

Souness touched on the idea that Ferguson was axed due to his impact on the club's wage bill, but had a good point to make regarding the numbers behind that call.

He added: "What a disgrace. Where on earth is the respect? I have to tell these owners that they have embarrassed themselves.

"The sum of money he was getting may have been considerable but is his role really one that the bean counters needed to be looking at for their cost savings?... Their latest reported annual revenues were £661.8 million. The annual £2million they are cutting by dispensing with Fergie is a drop in the ocean.

"For me, this decision is proof that the people now running the club simply don’t understand how football works, how Manchester United work and how supporters view that institution."

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups, and four League Cups with Manchester United during his 27 years with the club. There is a valid argument to be made that Ferguson is actually the greatest manager of the 21st Century, if not ever.