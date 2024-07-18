Highlights Graeme Souness has criticised English senior players for letting Bellingham face media flak after the Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.

The Liverpool icon also praised Bellingham's potential but said he was trying too hard during England's chase of the game.

Bellingham was actually promoted to England's leadership group ahead of the tournament in Germany.

Graeme Souness has slammed the England 'leadership group' for letting Jude Bellingham take 'flak from the media' after the Euro 2024 final.

The Three Lions made it all the way to the very last stage of the major tournament in Germany but just fell short of their aim, losing 2-1 to Spain. Understandably, the English players were extremely disappointed after the defeat and Bellingham was one of the few to speak to the press immediately after the game.

He described the loss as 'heartbreaking' and has been at the forefront of the post-final fallout. Indeed, in some sections of the media, the 21-year-old has been criticised for his behaviour, with ESPN reporter Mark Ogden noting that "Bellingham lost it with Gareth Southgate on the side of the pitch" in one moment. There have also been claims that his Adidas advert 'caused a stir' in the England camp.

During the tournament, Bellingham even referred to some of the media treatment towards him and his teammate as a "pile on". Former Liverpool star Souness has now expressed his thoughts on the situation.

Souness Questions English Protection of Bellingham

“I felt that he got set up"

Speaking on the Three Up Front podcast, Souness questioned why the senior England players weren't prepared to put themselves in the line of fire, instead of letting Bellingham deal with the "difficult questions". He said (via Goal):

“The big players, the leadership group within the England side, were quite happy for Bellingham to take the flak from the media and deal with those difficult questions that were coming his way. “I felt that he got set up and someone needs to explain to him that he’s a young man learning the game, he’s a mile off being the finished article – he should just keep wanting to learn every day. I’d blame the senior players in the England camp for that."

Jude Bellingham at Euro 2024 Games 7 Minutes 671 Goals 2 Assists 1 Passing accuracy (%) 85.58 Distance covered (km) 75.23 Top speed (km/h) 33.5

Adding to his comments, Souness praised the potential Bellingham has but criticised him for doing the wrong thing for England when they were chasing the game. He suggested that the Real Madrid man was "trying too hard".

He explained: "Bellingham has the potential to be a fabulous player. I think what happened was that when England went behind and were chasing a game and things weren’t going well, they ended up trying too hard and taking too many touches. “I think Jude Bellingham fell into that time and time again. He was taking too many touches and that can be a negative result from trying extra hard.”

Bellingham Promoted to the England 'Leadership Group'

Rooney questioned why he wasn't doing interviews

Interestingly enough, Bellingham is actually part of the leadership group within the England camp, so this may explain why he had more media duties than others after the final. Per The Athletic, 'Bellingham was promoted to the team’s 'leadership group' with Kane, Walker and Rice."

Their article notes that his leadership did not extend to attending any of the daily outside media duties at Blankenhain, with less experienced players, like Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Adam Wharton, having to face up and answer awkward questions on the team’s behalf.

Noticing this, former England captain Wayne Rooney claimed mid-way through the tournament that Bellingham “is in a position where he should be taking responsibility”. He added: "If England win these Euros, I’m sure you’ll see him doing interviews.” Maybe this is why the 21-year-old felt the need to front up to the press after the loss to Spain.

Amid all the differing opinions, it seems as though Bellingham just can't win. Perhaps then, now would be a good time to take stock and reflect on the magnificent season the player has had: winning the Champions League and La Liga in his debut season in Spain, going all the way to the Euro 2024 final, and being in the running for the Ballon d'Or.

