Graeme Souness was close to tears after revealing that he will step down from his position as a Sky Sports pundit.

The Scot made the announcement following Liverpool's thrilling 4-3 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Souness has worked on Sky's football coverage for more than a decade and provided a number of memorable moments.

Speaking on Super Sunday, Souness said: “I’m going to miss you guys, the guys behind the scenes, our make-up girl, I’ll miss you all. You know, for me, I decided that football management wasn’t for me any more. I had the wrong temperament for it, the wrong personality.

“And then I was given the opportunity to do this and it’s been magnificent. It’s just been the most fantastic time for me, because I love football, I care about football and I worry about it going forward.

“But in Sky’s hands it’s in good hands, safe hands, and I think over the years we’ve created a Premier League with great detail and I think we look after football very well.”

He added: “But for me personally, I’ve got the buzz of live football coming to some fantastic games and some fantastic stadiums and some great events. I think I owe 100 apologies to people, but we haven’t got time for that.

“I think people at home obviously don’t always agree with us, but it’s been great guys it really has. And it’s great right now to be amongst friends and nothing goes on forever, but I’ve got a lot of things coming up, I’m involved in my DEBRA charity and on the 27th of this month I’ll announce the challenge I’m getting involved in.

“But it’s been great so thank you to everyone.”

Souness was given a round of applause by those inside the studio, including Jamie Redknapp and Robbie Keane and it was clear the pundit was visibly moved by the reception he received.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes added: "We will miss Graeme's no-nonsense approach in the studio - matched only by his playing style.

"The insight and winning mentality he brought to our viewers as a result of his years' of experience as both a player and a manager has been invaluable to our coverage. We wish him all the best for the future."