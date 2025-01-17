Graham Potter wants West Ham United to sign Lille striker Jonathan David in the summer, according to TBR Football.

The English tactician has reportedly expressed a strong desire to pursue David’s signature after the season, when the 25-year-old becomes a free agent.

West Ham are likely to face stiff competition from several Premier League clubs, with Arsenal, Tottenham, and Newcastle among those mentioned as potential suitors.

While a January departure has been ruled out, interest in David is expected to intensify in the coming months, as multiple teams are keen on the ‘monster’ forward.

Potter Eyeing Jonathan David Move

Premier League clubs showing interest

According to TBR Football, David is unlikely to sign an extension with Lille, having reportedly informed the French club of his desire for a new challenge.

The Canadian international has been in prolific form in France again this season, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The 25-year-old, labelled 'one of the best strikers in the world', was widely expected to attract concrete offers last summer with just 12 months left on his contract, but rumours of a Premier League switch never materialised.

West Ham have yet to make any January signings after replacing Julen Lopetegui with Potter, who marked his Premier League return with a 3-2 victory over Fulham on Tuesday.

The Hammers are prioritising the signing of a new forward before the transfer window closes on February 3, having lost Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio to long-term injuries.

The East London club may also consider short-term options, given their limited budget after a summer outlay of nearly £100m on new arrivals.

RB Leipzig forward Andre Silva has been linked with a move, as well as Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi.

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 17 Goals 11 Assists 1 Minutes per goal 124 Minutes played 1,360

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-01-25.