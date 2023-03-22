Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is an 'immediate upgrade' on former player Jorginho, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

Fernandez was one of the many to come through the door at Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window, and it's clear to see why Chelsea were so desperate to secure his signature.

Chelsea news - Enzo Fernandez

As per Sky Sports, Fernandez signed for Chelsea from Benfica in January for a fee of £106.8m.

The Argentine midfielder, who is earning £180k-a-week at Chelsea, has already showcased his excellent ability at Chelsea despite their poor season.

It's been a pretty intense journey for Fernandez already in his short career. The 22-year-old only moved to Europe last summer after joining Benfica from Argentinian side River Plate.

With N'Golo Kante returning from injury, Chelsea fans could be getting excited about a potential new midfield partnership. Journalist Paul Brown recently described a midfield two of Kante and Fernandez as a 'dynamic little partnership'.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think having him around and playing on a regular basis would be huge for Chelsea, pretty much whoever he plays with. But certainly those two, I think, would be a really dynamic little partnership."

What has Phillips said about Fernandez?

Phillips has claimed that Fernandez was an 'immediate upgrade' on Jorginho, who left Stamford Bridge to join Arsenal during the January transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I said when we signed him, I thought he was an immediate upgrade on Jorginho. With the greatest respect to him, he's doing okay at Arsenal, but I think Fernandez is levels above Jorginho and he's starting to show that now."

How has Fernandez performed for Chelsea so far?

Fernandez has slotted into the Chelsea side with ease and it's difficult to argue that he's made a positive impact individually since joining the club. The Chelsea midfielder completes more progressive passes and more passes into the final third per 90 minutes than any other player in Graham Potter's squad, as per FBref.

Fernandez also averages 3.6 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 6.0 total duels won and 0.9 key passes per game in the Premier League, as per Sofascore.

The early signs are positive for Chelsea fans in terms of Fernandez's impact, but the results on the pitch will be the main concern for fans of the Blues.

Despite a slight improvement over the last few weeks, Chelsea still find themselves sat in 10th place in the Premier League.