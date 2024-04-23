Highlights Erik ten Hag's poor season may lead to a Manchester United exit at the end of the season.

United almost collapsed against Coventry City at Wembley at the weekend, though fans have lost faith.

Graham Potter has been lauded as a potential replacement, despite his Chelsea failures last season

Erik ten Hag looks set for the Manchester United exit after a poor run of form was highlighted in their near collapse against Coventry City at the weekend - and that could bring Graham Potter to the helm.

United almost blew a 3-0 lead against the Championship side in a game that was the story of their season, conceding late goals galore throughout the campaign which has left them with just one win in seven Premier League games and out of European competition. Ten Hag is walking a tightrope and reports have suggested that he will be sacked at the end of the season; and with previous inklings that Potter could become their new boss, developments could be expected.

Erik ten Hag: Graham Potter Could Replace Man Utd Boss

Erik ten Hag hasn't been anywhere near good enough this season

The report states that Erik ten Hag is headed for the exit door with United fans losing faith in his leadership abilities.

Their outing against Coventry was seen as the last straw for many after they almost surrendered a 3-0 lead with just 20 minutes to go, with the Sky Blues forcing extra time in a miraculous comeback and almost won it themselves in the 121st minute, though VAR ruled Haji Wright offside as he supplied Victor Torp to finish.

United chiefs Avram Glazer, brother Joel and new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe were all in attendance and they watched United fans stream out of Wembley, instead of celebrating a penalty shoot-out win that pits them in a repeat of last year’s final against rivals Manchester City.

Ratcliffe has already appointed Omar Berrada from Manchester City to become chief executive, whilst Dan Ashworth is closing in on a director of football role and Jason Wilcox has been appointed as technical director, and so a change in manager could be on the cards.

The report further goes on to say that Ten Hag is unlikely to stay on in the summer, even if they do beat City in the final to record their first FA Cup win since 2015-16.

As a result, Potter, who has been described as 'unbelievable', is touted to become the leading candidate for the role after his success at Brighton, and despite not performing well at Chelsea, it appears the Red Devils could be prepared to give him a second bite of the cherry at Old Trafford if Ten Hag is relieved of his duties.

Graham Potter's Chelsea Spell Won't Fill Fans With Confidence

Graham Potter was sacked by Chelsea after a measly spell

Potter's spell at Chelsea won't fill United fans with much confidence if he is to take the helm at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Englishman took over the Blues when they were sixth in the table following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, but despite three wins in his first three games in the Premier League, Potter only recorded two more victories from the middle of October to the start of March - a shambolic run of form that had the club struggling to even record a top-half finish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea' 12th-placed finish last season under Graham Potter was their second-worst in the Premier League era, behind a 14th-placed finish in 1993-94

He was sacked after a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa at the start of April left them 11th, and had it not been for the club’s decent start to the season, the Blues would have found themselves embroiled in a relegation battle - only winning four games from game week 12 to game week 33, and one more from then onwards.

United by contrast haven’t had nearly as bad a season at Chelsea did under Potter, but with a team that has quality stars via the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho to name but a few, there could a real optimism that the club can move forward.

