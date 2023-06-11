Crystal Palace managerial target Graham Potter would be a 'great appointment for all parties', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Potter is out of a job after being sacked as manager of Chelsea earlier in the season.

Crystal Palace news – Graham Potter

Roy Hodgson was appointed as manager of Palace until the end of the campaign back in March.

The veteran boss was officially retired before rejoining the Eagles, but Steve Parish was able to tempt him into giving it another chance.

The Guardian has recently claimed that Hodgson is set to extend his stay at Selhurst Park, possibly as a mentor for Paddy McCarthy, rather than sitting in the dugout as manager.

However, there's certainly other options for Palace as we look towards the new season.

It's understood that Potter is Palace's first choice to take over as manager, with French outlet Foot Mercato claiming that the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager has held talks with both Palace and Nice.

The chance to help develop the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise could be an attractive prospect for Potter, considering the work he did with the many young talents at Brighton.

What has Taylor said about Potter?

Taylor has suggested that appointing Potter could be a great move for all parties.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The structure isn't as strong off field at Crystal Palace as it is at Brighton, so that would be a little bit of a concern. But, I think it would be a great appointment for all parties.

"I think Palace have a team of great young players, they have a great academy and they've done so well in the past few years in terms of their recruitment.

"The attacking football Potter would be able to play could really enable them to fulfil their potential, although I do have to commend the job Roy Hodgson done."

What's next for Palace?

Although Palace struggled under Patrick Vieira at the beginning of the season, they showed plenty of promise when Hodgson took over.

The Eagles have plenty of young talent in the squad, so bringing in a manager, like Potter, who knows how to get the best out of these kind of players could work wonders.

Palace looked like they could have been involved in a relegation battle at one point in the campaign, so finishing safely in mid table should be the aim next term.