Chelsea booked their place in the last eight of the Champions League last week.

The Blues lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

But they produced a spirited comeback at Stamford Bridge to secure their progression.

Goals either side of half-time from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz gave Chelsea a two-goal victory in the second leg and a spot in the quarter-finals.

The draw for the last eight will take place on Friday at 12am UK time.

Joining Chelsea in the draw are Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Napoli, Benfica, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Graham Potter drops F-bomb in Champions League message to Chelsea fans

Graham Potter was present at a club event hosted on Thursday evening.

He had the whole room cracking up after dropping the F-bomb in one of his answers.

Potter was asked to give a message to the fans at the end of the event and his response went down very well.

He said, per football.london: "Well firstly it's thank you because they've been incredibly fair with us. They've stuck with the team, the support we've had has been amazing and we'll need them on Saturday.

"We will try and beat Everton, take the [Champions League] draw and then we will try and win the f*cking Champions League!"

Fans react

Potter's comments have gone down well among Chelsea fans. View some reaction below...

Chelsea looking to continue win streak against Everton

The Blues' next game comes against Everton on Saturday, March 18.

Potter has been criticised after a slow-start to life as Chelsea manager but his side have found some form in recent weeks.

Chelsea have beaten Leeds, Dortmund and Leicester already in March and will be looking to make it four wins in a row in the match against Everton at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side are currently 10th in the Premier League and 11 points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

A top four finish is unlikely but it isn't beyond the realm of possibility should they keep winning.