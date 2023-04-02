It's official, Graham Potter has been sacked by Chelsea after a tumultuous seven-month reign as manager.

The shock news follows the team's woeful showing against Aston Villa - and comes on the same day Brendan Rodgers was given the boot by Leicester City.

Chelsea lost 2-0 in Saturday's late kick-off in the Premier League thanks to goals by Ollie Watkins and John McGinn.

The result leaves the Blues languishing in 11th position.

Chelsea's statement on Potter sacking

Chelsea wrote in a statement posted to their official website: "Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."

Bruno Saltor will take charge of Chelsea on an interim basis and will be on the touchline when the team host Liverpool on Tuesday.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."

Boehly had previously hinted he was prepared to give Potter time, but clearly recent performances in the Premier League were simply too poor to ignore.

What is Potter's record as Chelsea manager?

Potter's record with Chelsea is pretty darn woeful, especially when you remember how many talented players he had at his disposal.

The former Brighton boss won only 12 of his 31 games in charge of Blues, losing 11 and drawing eight

And perhaps even more damningly, Chelsea scored just 33 goals with Potter on the touchline.

Ouch.

Now we wait to see who Chelsea will bring in to front their project, with Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi reportedly three potential candidates, per Miguel Delaney.