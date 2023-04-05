Leicester City appointing Graham Potter would be an 'absolute natural fit', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Leicester fighting to stay in the Premier League, they have to get their next managerial appointment right.

Leicester City news - Graham Potter

Leicester recently sacked Brendan Rodgers after a 2-1 defeat away to Crystal Palace saw them drop to 18th place in the Premier League table.

After Rodgers was relieved of his duties, talkSPORT reported that Leicester made an approach to former Chelsea boss Potter, which was swiftly rejected.

Potter himself was sacked following Chelsea's home loss to Aston Villa, and unsurprisingly, he's looking to take a little break from football before rushing straight into another role.

Over the last two transfer windows, the Blues have signed 16 players, according to Transfermarkt, with half of them coming in January. Having to manage a side with so many new players, with many trying to get used to Premier League football, wouldn't have been easy for Potter.

Leaving Brighton for the Chelsea job was maybe a step too soon for Potter, who was still managing in Sweden less than five years ago.

The pressure of the task at Stamford Bridge with a lot of money spent on players with big personalities meant he may not have been the right fit.

What has Taylor said about Potter?

Taylor has suggested that Potter would be a natural fit at Leicester, but understands his desire to take some time out and relax.

When asked if Leicester should be looking at Potter, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Yes, absolutely. I think that's an absolute natural fit. But again, I don't see Potter diving into that job now, because it's an absolute risk and if you take Leicester down after being sacked by Chelsea in the bottom half, your stock is on the floor.

"He needs a bit of time out to just relax. The pressure he's endured in the past few months or so has probably taken its toll on his home life."

What's next for Leicester City?

Reports in Spain have suggested that former Everton manager Rafael Benitez is set to be approached by Leicester regarding the vacant managerial role.

Considering his last job in the Premier League saw him manage just 1.14 points per game for the Toffees (Transfermarkt), this might not be the smartest move from the Foxes.

With a crucial relegation clash against Bournemouth coming up at the weekend, there's no doubt the hierarchy at the King Power will be desperate for a solution as quickly as possible.