Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been working closely with Mykhailo Mudryk to try and help him adapt to life in England, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old is yet to set the world alight since making the move to the Premier League, but Potter is doing his best to help him settle in.

Chelsea news - Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk joined Chelsea during the January transfer window for a fee of £88.5m, as per Sky Sports.

The Ukrainian winger, earning £100k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, is yet to score in Chelsea colours, but at the age of 22 there's certainly no rush for him to become a world beater.

Expecting Mudryk to make an immediate impact, no matter the transfer fee, is slightly unfair - especially when you consider the difference in standard between Ukrainian and English football.

Mudryk finally got off the mark in terms of contributing in front of goal for Chelsea at the weekend, providing an assist in their win over Leicester City.

Speaking after the game, Potter was full of praise for the young forward. He said: "His attitude is fantastic, he wants to help the team, work for the team so I am delighted that he could assist and help us win."

What has Jacobs said about Mudryk?

Jacobs has suggested that Potter has been working closely with Mudryk, with the 22-year-old being slightly different to his peers in terms of personality.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "What Potter has done very well is appreciate that Mudryk is a different breed of footballer to others at the club and he's played into his personality, which is ultimately very focused and unique.

"Mudryk is the type of player who wants to arrive early and leave late, he wants to do a lot of gym work, he wants to make instant impacts and sometimes run before he can walk.

"Potter is a great man manager and has made sure he's taken one-on-one time with Mudryk to explain what the transition to the Premier League is like and to justify times why he's been left on the bench or out of the squad."

How has Mudryk performed so far?

There's no doubt Potter and Mudryk will both be desperate for the latter to improve, but it shouldn't be a huge surprise.

The 22-year-old is having to adapt to a new country at a young age, and has joined a disjointed Chelsea side with a host of new players.

Sofascore's rating system has given Mudryk a score of 6.37 on average this season, but it's a brave move to be writing this youngster off too early.