Graham Potter reportedly has just 10 days to save his job at Chelsea

Under-fire Chelsea boss Graham Potter reportedly has just two fixtures to save his job at Stamford Bridge, despite still being publicly backed by club chiefs.

The Blues' 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday means they have now won just two of their last 15 games in all competitions, leaving the 47-year-old former Brighton head coach in a precarious position.

Despite American owner Todd Boehly having spent close to £600m on new players since arriving last summer, Chelsea find themselves a staggering 14 points off fourth place in the Premier League, meaning the west London side look highly unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League.

A study conducted by The Sun shows that Potter is now officially the club's worst-performing manager of the Premier League era. Overall, he has a top-flight win percentage of just 27.8% after winning just five of his 18 league games in charge.

With those numbers in mind, it's perhaps not surprising that almost 40,000 Blues' supporters signed a petition for Potter to be sacked in the 24 hours following their defeat to Spurs.

Patience wearing thin with Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge

While Chelsea's owners realise that it will take time for Potter to mould the club's new arrivals into a functioning unit, they are still said to be shocked at just how poor the side has been since the turn of the year.

Chelsea's only win in the 11 matches they have played in 2023 came in a 1-0 success against Crystal Palace in mid-January.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Potter needs a couple of positive results in his next two games if he is to save his job.

Both Saturday's Premier League encounter with Leeds and the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund the following Wednesday are described as 'make or break' fixtures for Potter's Chelsea career.

Failure to overcome their 1-0 first-leg defeat in Germany would be particularly damaging for Potter, as it would effectively end Chelsea's season with two months still to play.

Potter only signed a £10m-per-season, five-year contract at the club back in September, but is likely to be shown the door unless there is an immediate upturn in the team's fortunes.

New signings already questioning Potter

Per the Telegraph's report, some of Chelsea's big-money signings are said to have been taken aback by the level of pressure being placed on them, with others 'furious' that they haven't been included in matchday squads due to the sheer number of players at the club.

With the likes of N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulisic soon to return from injury, competition for places is set to become even tougher, too.

In the knowledge that Potter now faces possibly the biggest 10 days of his coaching career, Sky Bet have installed the Chelsea boss as a heavy odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their post.

Time will tell if Potter can mastermind a dramatic turnaround at Stamford Bridge.

