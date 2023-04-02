Chelsea have parted ways with Graham Potter as manager and Jamie Carragher did not hold back when sharing his feelings on the matter.

Potter was hired by Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly less than seven months ago but the Blues endured a woeful run of form during his tenue – losing 11 of their 31 games under the Englishman.

Chelsea sack Graham Potter

To make matters worse, Chelsea are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League and are a mammoth 12 points off the top four as it stands.

The news comes after Chelsea's dismal 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday and on the same day Leicester fired Brendan Rodgers.

Carragher reacts to Potter's sacking

After Chelsea released a statement confirming the club had given Potter the boot, Carragher was quick to give his verdict.

"Todd said he would be different to Roman," the former Liverpool man stressed.

"I feel for Graham Potter, but it was inevitable. You don’t change Tuchel for Potter. Ridiculous decision to start with."

It might sound slightly harsh, but it's fair to say that Carragher has a point.

Thomas Tuchel won Chelsea the Champions League and has now been snapped up by Bayern Munich, while Potter had no experience of managing a big club.

However, Carragher's point about Boehly not being afraid to sack managers is also telling.

Roman Abramovich had a history of being ruthless when it came to getting rid of head coaches and despite what he preached at the start of the season, Boehly appears to be the same.

Chelsea's statement on Potter

Chelsea's statement read: "Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."

For the time being, Bruno Saltor will take charge of Chelsea on an interim basis and will manage the team against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali added: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."