Highlights Graham Potter once described managing England at a major tournament as the pinnacle.

Potter remained coy on the role when recently asked after Gareth Southgate's departure.

The England coach succeeded at Brighton before being let go by Chelsea in 2022-23.

With the England manager position currently vacant, Graham Potter’s name has been linked heavily with it. Unlike many other contenders, Potter has far less baggage – in fact, he has none at all, as he is not currently employed, having been relieved of his duties at Chelsea in 2023.

For some, the dismissal leaves a mark on his reputation, although prior to his time at Stamford Bridge he won many admirers for his coaching style at Brighton. What’s more, managing at international level is very different to club football and perhaps something Potter would be suited to. He’s given his thoughts on this and, more specifically, the position as the next England manager.

Potter Seen as the Future of English Coaching

He remained cool on the subject when recently asked

It is easy to forget that in 2021, Graham Potter was the leading light when it came to English coaches, with then Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel speaking of his admiration for him. His philosophy was established before he arrived at the Amex, as reported by BBC Sport, that if you get the performance right, then more times than not the result would look after itself. It was during this period that Pep Guardiola described Potter as the best English football manager.

Prior to joining Chelsea, Potter was well known for getting the best out of players, a quality very much needed in the England role. Getting players to buy into ideas is another crucial factor, as Potter told The Coaches Voice: "Styles of play don’t make you win games. The challenge is having players believe in it, how it works." Getting players to believe certainly wasn't a problem at Brighton, with the Seagulls playing style being very easy on the eye.

Graham Potter's Managerial Record Club Games Won Drawn Lost Ostersund: 2011-2018 224 109 56 59 Swansea: 2018-2019 51 21 11 19 Brighton: 2019-2022 134 43 43 48 Chelsea: 2022-2023 31 12 8 11

Potter was approached by the media this week after being awarded an honorary doctorate by Leeds Beckett University for Services to Sport. When questioned by Sky Sports on the England job, Potter remained humble:

"I don’t think today’s the day to speak about that. Gareth has done a fantastic job. I don't think there is anybody in the country that is more respected in football than Gareth. I think he and his team led the country in a really good way and I have huge respect for him."

However, the cat is already out of the bag on Potter's feelings towards being England boss.

The former Brighton and Chelsea manager is ready to get back into work

Potter sees the England manager role as the pinnacle

Talking to the Athletic in 2021, Potter was quite open about his footballing aspirations, which pointed towards the England job. He said:

"It’s representing your country at major tournaments, a pinnacle job."

Southgate is very much ready for a break after the scrutiny of eight years spent as England manager. Potter, on the other hand, is fresh after a year off. Despite being out of work, he hasn't been short of offers, having been reported to have turned down the chance to coach Ajax. A traditionally progressive club like Ajax seemed like the ideal job for Potter, but he didn't feel the project was right for him at the time. Did he foresee the likelihood of Southgate leaving England after either winning the Euros or not?

While that is not clear, what is, is that Potter is rested after his fraught spell at Stamford Bridge, he said:

"I've had a great break. The journey from where I started to where I finished doesn't come for free. "Now I'm in that good place where I'm happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge. "I feel really ready, really excited to be back when the right opportunity comes."

Now he is ready and excited to get back into management at a time when England very much need a head coach, with the 2026 World Cup looming on the horizon.

Stats via Transfermarkt.