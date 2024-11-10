An emphatic long-range strike from Pedro Neto rescued a point for Chelsea as his goal canceled out Gabriel Martinelli's neatly finished opener in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

But it was Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez who was the subject of the headlines following the blockbuster Premier League clash, after he suffered a lack of concentration which ultimately led to him being beaten at his near-post, with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter saying the Spanish keeper would be 'disappointed in himself'.

Potter: Sanchez Will Be ‘A Little Bit Disappointed in Himself’

The Blues keeper was beaten at his near-post against Arsenal

Chelsea have spent the last few transfer windows splashing the cash, and bringing in an abundance of players on lengthy contracts, but the goalkeeper position is considered a particular area of weakness for Enzo Maresca's side.

Despite signing from Brighton for £20-plus million in the summer of 2023, Sanchez has recorded just seven clean sheets in 32 appearances in all competitions since his arrival to west London.

But after his display against Arsenal that could have cost them the chance to pick up all three points, the online flak for the 26-year-old has continued to mount.

Former Chelsea boss Potter weighed in via BBC Sport, and said that the Spaniard will be 'disappointed in himself' following his error.

Robert Sanchez is the type of goalkeeper who will back himself to give a bit more space at that near post area. We [pundits] sometimes say goalkeepers can't get beat on their near post but what he'll do is give a bit more space to give himself a better chance to save the one to the far post. In this case he will be disappointed. It's close to him and knowing him he will be a little bit disappointed in himself.

This type of performance is by no means a one-off for the glove-bearer, who has been questioned all season long for making various mistakes, and has even prompted some Chelsea supporters to call for him to be sold at the next available opportunity.

Currently, Chelsea have four keepers on their books, so it will be interesting to see whether Maresca opts to make a change at the position, or whether he stands pat on having Sanchez between the sticks with the Blues entering the international break sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table, with 19 points.

Robert Sanchez - Stats vs. Arsenal Goals Prevented -0.42 Punches 1 High Claims 1 Saves 2 Touches 43 Pass Completion (%) 67 Clearances 2

All statistics via TransferMarkt, SofaScore and FBRef - correct as of 10/11/2024.