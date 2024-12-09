According to Football Insider, former Brighton manager Graham Potter has been spotted at West Ham's last two games, with the Hammers considering appointing the Englishman.

Julien Lopetegui was appointed in the summer, and has endured a very slow start to the season. After spending over £120 million in the summer, on players such as Niklas Fulkrug and Crysencio Summerville, expectations were extremely high at the London Stadium, with many tipping them for a European spot. However, the Hammers are sat 14th in the table and appear to have regressed under Lopetegui.

With fans becoming frustrated, even being heard chanting "You're getting sacked in the morning", towards their own manager during their 3-1 away defeat at Leicester, the Hammers may be tempted to make a change in the dugout. If the West Ham hierarchy share the sentiments of the fans, then Lopetegui may be sacked, and it appears they have already chosen their man.

Graham Potter Could Be Set for the West Ham Job

The Englishman has been out of a job since leaving Chelsea.

Reports emerging over the weekend indicate that Graham Potter, described as a 'genius', is keen on taking over at West Ham, preferring the job to a move to Molineux with Wolves. The former Chelsea manager has been seen at the last two West ham games, as he prepares to take over at the London Stadium.

West Ham host Wolves on Monday night, with many believing that the losing manager will lose their job almost immediately after the game. If the Hammers are to be defeated, then they seem to have their man.

Graham Potter made a name for himself in English football first with Swansea, and then Brighton, where he improved both sides dramatically. After laying the foundations for Roberto De Zerbi to deliver European football to Brighton, Potter took over at Chelsea. Things did not go to plan at Stamford Bridge though, and Potter was sacked after less than seven months in charge. He has been without a job since he was sacked in April 2023, but seems to be prepared to take the leap back into the game with West Ham.