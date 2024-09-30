Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter gave a hilarious response to being asked whether or not he would be interested in becoming the next England manager. The 49-year-old was a guest analyst during Southampton's trip to Bournemouth on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, and was probed on whether he would be throwing his name into the hat to replace Gareth Southgate.

Potter, who has also been reported as being a potential target for Manchester United should they sack Erik ten Hag, was also asked if he would prefer a return to club football over an international job, to which he revealed that his stance had recently changed.

Potter Open to England Job

The Englishman says he will back the FA regardless of their decision

In hilarious fashion, Potter initially attempted to swerve questions surrounding his future before calling for a commercial break. However, he would eventually give his thoughts on taking up the vacant Three Lions job:

"I think it's time for a commercial break isn't it? I'm only joking. I think as an Englishman it's of course a fantastic job. But, I'm supportive of whoever the FA decide to choose and whoever that coach is. "I think Gareth did a fantastic job and I'm sure Lee [Carsley] will in his time, as long as that is, I'm sure he will do really well."

When asked if he would prefer club or country in terms of work, he replied:

"I think I'm open to anything, to be honest. I'm open to everything. As I said at the start, I had 12 years on a fantastic journey from the fourth tier of Swedish football to the last eight of the Champions League. And I'd really like to spend the next 12 years in the same sort of position, developing players, developing teams. Working with people, trying to make a difference. That's the aim.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Potter has won 42% of his 440 games as a manager.

Potter Denies Manchester United Talks

It was reported in the summer that United held talks with multiple managers

Potter also clarified whether he was one of a number of managers who had held talks with representatives of the Red Devils over the summer. It was reported that United spoke with the likes of Kieran McKenna and Thomas Tuchel before handing Ten Hag a contract extension. The former Brighton man confirmed he had no talks with the club despite his pre-existing relationship with sporting director Dan Ashworth. As per the Express, Potter stated:

"I take what the media say with a pinch of salt. A lot of it is untrue and false. I have a lot of conversations with a lot of people. It’s best I keep them private. "Dan [Ashworth] will want to support and help. That’s my experience working with him. He was very supportive at Brighton. He would challenge at the right time, but want to help."

