Tottenham Hotspur 'really like' Graham Potter, who previously turned down the chance to manage at Hostpur Way, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 47-year-old is out of a job after recently being sacked by Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur - Manager news

Spurs sacked Antonio Conte last month and appointed Cristian Stellini as 'Acting Head Coach' until the end of the season.

The club are yet to announce what the plan is ahead of next term, but many managers have been linked with the job over the last few weeks.

It's understood that Vincent Kompany, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Marco Silva, and Thomas Frank are all on Daniel Levy's shortlist.

Reports in Germany have suggested that Chelsea are preparing to interview former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann after he was recently sacked and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

This presents a major blow for Spurs, with the report claiming that Levy considers Nagelsmann his priority to become the next manager at Hotspur Way.

Potter, who was sacked by Chelsea last month, is currently out-of-work, but journalist Brown has suggested that he's already turned down Spurs once before.

What has Brown said about Potter?

Brown has claimed that Potter actually turned down Tottenham whilst he was at Brighton, and the Lilywhites remain admirers of the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They really like Potter and they went for him in quite a big way when he was at Brighton. But, he basically turned them down and felt he could do better.

"He felt if he was to leave Brighton, he and his staff would only go to a top tier club that could spend money and compete in the Champions League every year."

What's next for Spurs?

Stellini is currently in the hotseat at Spurs, but the Italian has very little managerial experience.

According to Transfermarkt, the 48-year-old has only managed Serie C side Alessandria and Genoa U19's, whilst spending the rest of his non-playing career as a coach, mainly under Conte.

If the north London club want to push on next season and get back to fighting in the top-four of the Premier League, bringing in an elite-level manager could be a priority.

Spurs still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League this campaign, as they find themselves sitting in fifth place in the table.

However, Stellini still has difficult fixtures ahead, facing Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Brentford, amongst others, before the end of the term.