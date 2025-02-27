West Ham United are among several Premier League clubs eyeing a summer move for Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, according to talkSPORT.

The England international is expected to leave the Saints if they are relegated back to the Championship, with multiple top-flight clubs alerted to his potential availability.

Harwood-Bellis has impressed in his first full season in the Premier League and earned his first England cap in November.

The 23-year-old scored on his debut in a 5-0 Nations League win over Ireland and now looks well-placed to continue playing in the top flight despite Southampton’s disappointing season.

Hammers Eyeing Harwood-Bellis

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to talkSPORT, Harwood-Bellis has recently signed with the Unique Sports Group agency, which has a close working relationship with West Ham.

The Hammers may be in the market for defensive reinforcements after the season, having conceded 47 goals, the fifth-highest figure in the Premier League.

Harwood-Bellis, meanwhile, is enduring an even tougher campaign on the south coast, with Southampton sitting rock bottom of the league and five wins away from safety.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harwood-Bellis has made 24 league appearances for Southampton this term, scoring once in almost 2,000 minutes.

He is unlikely to be the only Southampton star to depart in the event of relegation, with starlet Tyler Dibling also being monitored by several top-flight clubs.

The 20-year-old winger could emerge as a concrete target for Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Harwood-Bellis, praised as ‘incredible’ by Pep Guardiola, joined Southampton on a permanent deal last summer and signed a four-year contract running until June 2028.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 1 Assists 0 Pass accuracy % 87.9 Minutes played 1,940

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-02-25.