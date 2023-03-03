Chelsea manager Graham Potter is in the midst of a ‘defining period’ of his tenure at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport

Chelsea: Potter future could depend on 'next two games' at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is in the midst of a ‘defining period’ of his tenure at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

The 47-year-old has been disappointing since taking over from Thomas Tuchel back in September and there has been growing speculation that an upturn in results is needed sooner rather than later.

Chelsea news – Graham Potter

According to Spanish outlet Sport, former Barcelona and Real Madrid managers Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane are the front-runners to replace Potter should he be relieved of his duties.

Potter has continued to receive the full backing of co-owner Todd Boehly in recent weeks, but it is believed the next two games could be crucial to his future.

Chelsea are already reeling from a London derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and now face consecutive home games against relegation-threatened Leeds United and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

If the Blues suffer a fourth straight loss in all competitions to Leeds at Stamford Bridge over the weekend, then Potter’s short tenure could be in genuine danger of coming to a premature end.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss penned a five-year contract upon his arrival at the club, but that may not be enough to save him from the sack.

What has Jacobs said about Potter?

Jacobs has told GMS that the Tottenham game was the beginning of a vital period for Potter in the Chelsea hot seat.

Read more: Champions League 2022/23: Fixtures, Draw, Dates, Schedule, Final, Teams and Everything We Know So Far

He said: “I think that the expectation within Chelsea was that the run of Spurs, Leeds and Dortmund, collectively, was a very key period; their season-defining period. And unfortunately, those three games have started with a loss to Spurs.

“So, now it remains to be seen whether the board change their vision and long-term belief in Potter if the next two games don't go according to plan, but they're not scrambling around for replacements.”

Who could replace Potter?

As previously stated, Enrique and Zidane have been outlined as two likely candidates to succeed Potter should he be sacked, with both managers currently out of work.

Yet 90min have stated that Mauricio Pochettino has already turned down an approach from the Chelsea hierarchy as they begin to make contingency plans.

And according to Football Insider, Boehly also has an interest in Potter’s heir at Brighton, Roberto de Zerbi.

Only time will tell if Potter is able to transform his fortunes at Chelsea and make his time at the club a success or whether Boehly is forced to go down a different path.