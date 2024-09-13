Leeds United's CEO Angus Kinnear has reportedly been able to convince star members of Daniel Farke's squad not to push for a pay rise with the Yorkshire club, with the Inside Elland Road Podcast praising the executive's negotiation abilities.

After failing to secure promotion back to the Premier League by losing May's play-off final to Southampton at Wembley, Farke's squad faced a mass exodus of star players. The likes of Crysensio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray all left Elland Road for West Ham, Brighton and Tottenham respectively, significantly weakening the team.

However, the Whites were able to recruit effectively, replacing the aforementioned trio with Ao Tanaka, Jayden Bogle, Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon, and have subsequently started the new season encouragingly, accumulating eight points from their opening four Championship games, sitting fourth in the table.

Smyth: Kinnear Puts Together 'Compelling Arguments'

The CEO is known for his strength in negotiations

Not managing to secure an immediate return to the top flight last campaign, the pressure is on Farke to do so this year, with Leeds the bookies' favourites to achieve promotion this time around. While the loss of three key players may have made the German's task significantly more difficult in what was a turbulent summer, the club have provided the tactician with three adequate replacements.

A strong start has built an early platform for the West Yorkshire outfit to kick-on after the restart, with tricky games against Burnley, Norwich City and Sunderland to come in the next few weeks.

Speaking on the largely impressive proceedings and dealings at Elland Road this summer, on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, journalist Graham Symth provided an insight into CEO Kinnear's influence at the club:

"I remember someone saying to me at Elland Road that, and they weren't the only person, I think, that felt this. You could go into Angus Kinnear's office hell-bent on getting yourself a pay rise, absolutely adamant that you were worth a pay rise. "You would come out of his office saying, 'thanks very much, Angus, you're the best', and completely agreeing with him that now is not the time for you to have a pay rise. Actually, the best thing for you to do would be to sit on the pay you're currently on for another while, with a big smile on your face. "And you know, they would joke that he must have been the captain of the debating team at University. He does put together compelling arguments."

Reports emerged back in April that full-back Gray could've earned a 'bumper pay rise', but the teenager's £40million sale to Spurs was ultimately sanctioned by Kinnear after his release clause was activated, a lucrative deal for the Whites.

Farke's Record as Leeds Manager Games 60 Wins 33 Draws 13 Losses 14 Win Percentage 55%

Leeds Without Dan James For a Month

The winger has a hamstring injury

While Farke's side have enjoyed a positive start to the new season, they'll enter a difficult set of fixtures without star winger Daniel James. The Leeds attacker is 'out for four weeks' after suffering from a hamstring injury, and is not expected to return until after the next international break.

James scored 13 goals and provided eight assists across all competitions last season, so his absence will certainly be felt.

However, Farke has alternative options at his disposal, with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Brendan Aaronson, Ramazani and Solomon all fit and rearing to go, with Scott Parker's Burnley awaiting on Saturday lunchtime.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - as of 13/09/2024