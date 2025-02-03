Leeds United have been linked with two Southampton strikers on deadline day as Whites boss Daniel Farke looks at bolstering his goal-happy front-line on transfer deadline day - but one star they won't be signing is Adam Armstrong, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Armstrong was the man who stuck the dagger in Leeds' hearts last season, scoring the winning goal against them for Southampton in the Championship play-off final - but as has happened in each of his last three Premier League seasons, he's struggled to get going. A combined 84 appearances at Premier League level have seen the former Newcastle United star score just six times, and that could see Leeds swoop.

Smyth: Leeds Set to Miss Out on Adam Armstrong

The Whites have been in fine form but may miss out on attacking recruits

There were reports that Cameron Archer could be on his way to Elland Road, with the former Aston Villa man also a victim of a struggling Southampton side - but according to Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth, it will be a quiet day in west Yorkshire, with Leeds unlikely to land Armstrong. He wrote:

"As things stand Leeds United won't be signing Adam Armstrong. Still looking like a quiet deadline day."

Armstrong, for all of his Premier League struggles, does have second-tier pedigree. 16 goals in his first real breakthrough season for Blackburn Rovers saw him almost double that the season after, with an impressive 28 goals in 40 games for the Lancashire outfit.

Last season saw him produce a similar tally, with 21 goals in the regular season before three goals in three play-off games almost single-handedly sent the south coast side up.

