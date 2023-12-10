Highlights This weekend's La Liga fixture between Granada and Athletic Club was suspended after a fan passed away in the stands.

Fans chanted Unai Simon's name after he notified the referee about the medical emergency.

The league have confirmed the fatal incident and have announced the fixture's rescheduled date and time will be be released soon.

The La Liga contest between Granada and Athletic Club was suspended 18 minutes into the contest after a fan passed away after falling unwell at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium. Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon gained the referee’s attention after the host's supporters notified him of a problem with one of their fans, who reportedly went into cardiac arrest.

Referee Miguel Ortiz attempted to bring a stop to the match a few moments before, though it took until the 18th minute to be stopped definitively after both the Granada bench and Simon joined forces to highlight their concerns over the fan's well-being. As a show of their respect and thanks, the Granada fans could be heard chanting the shot stopper’s name. Play restarted but five minutes later it was halted again as doctors continued to tend to the fan.

All players remained on the field until the clock struck the 40-minute mark, upon which they returned to the dressing room while the medical staff treated the fan in question. Ortiz eventually called time on the game completely and the league have since confirmed the fatal nature of the incident.

La Liga clubs rally to support

Barcelona and Valencia among those to have expressed their sadness

In heartwarming fashion, a host of La Liga clubs have put their domestic rivalries aside and have posted their messages of condolence on X (formerly Twitter) after the tragic news emerged on Sunday afternoon. Barcelona, ahead of their fixture against Girona on Sunday evening, wrote a message of support to the loved ones of the fan.

"FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences to the loved ones of the fan who passed away during the game between Granada and Athletic Club. Rest in peace."

Valencia, too, posted on their English-based X account, saying that their 'condolences go out to the family and friends of the fan who lost his life in the Granada-Athletic match'. A touch of class from both clubs in an incident that shows that life prevails the result of a football match.

Details on the Granada-Athletic replay

Athletic were winning 1-0 as Ortiz suspended the meeting

The visiting side were 1-0 up at the time thanks to Inaki Williams’ well-taken goal in the sixth minute, though the league have informed fans that an announcement on the fixture’s replay will be released in the near future. However, the result lost all meaning when both sets of players learned what was - unfortunately - unfolding pitchside.

“Granada CF vs. Athletic Club de Bilbao has been suspended following the tragic death of a fan at the Estadio Nuevo los Cármenes. Our condolences go out to their family and friends, as well as to all Granada CF fans. A rescheduled date and time for the match will be announced in the near future.”

It remains unknown when the fixture — stopped with the visitors 1-0 up — will be replayed given the congested nature of the busy footballing schedule. Up next, Granada made the trip to Celta Vigo next Saturday, while Athletic Club host Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid. Neither Granada nor Athletic have midweek action to look forward to and, therefore, could be earmarked as a potential window of opportunity to lock horns once again.