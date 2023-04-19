The Grand National. A horse racing event in the top tier of the racing calendar and one that so many spectators flock to.

Very few of those spectators would ever think they would come under any danger while attending Aintree.

Unfortunately, that was the case for one race-goer on Saturday.

Woman hit by two stampeding horses at Grand National

An unnamed woman was hurled to the ground and crushed against a bollard at the first corner of the course. Horses Recite A Prayer and Galvin had run off course after their jockeys fell further up the field.

The two horses came hurtling towards the spectator, who looked frozen in fear of them. One horse slipped over and skidded towards the woman, crushing her briefly against a concrete bollard. Thankfully, she was upright and conscious after the horrifying incident. Sirens were heard shortly after as emergency teams raced to the area.

The incident was caught on camera by a fellow spectator Mugdim Mujakovic from Bath, Somerset, who stopped filming after it happened to go and check on the well-being of the woman involved.

Spectator recounts what he witnessed at Grand National

“In the distance I saw two jockeys fall.

“I saw the two horses coming towards me. They smashed into the woman. It was quite shocking, and I was quite shaken myself, and stopped filming and went to help.

“The policeman came over and gave her first aid. She was in pain. She couldn’t stand on her foot.

“I heard them radio for an ambulance. I left the scene 10 minutes later and heard the sirens coming. It was unreal

“I’d be surprised if her leg wasn’t broken. Hopefully it’s not.”

Mujakovic was unable to say what had happened to the horses as everyone in the area was concentrating on helping the woman involved.

The Jockey Club later confirmed, though, that Recite A Prayer had been injured in the incident while also confirming Hill Sixteen had tragically lost its life.

The statement read: "Sadly, while racing in the Grand National, Hill Sixteen sustained an unrecoverable injury. Our sincere sympathies are with connections.

"Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman were assessed on course by our skilled veterinary staff and walked onto the horse ambulance for further assessment in the stables."

North West Ambulance Service also confirmed they were called to Aintree Racecourse at 5.34pm following reports of a spectator being hit by a horse.

A service spokesperson said: "We can confirm a female patient was hit and crushed against a concrete bollard by a stray horse.

"She was dealt with by a team on the scene and taken to Aintree University Hospital by an ambulance already stationed at the racecourse with lower leg injuries."