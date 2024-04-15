Highlights Granit Xhaka calls their capture of the Bundesliga title 'special' but claimed he and his teammates are eyeing an unbeaten treble.

Jeremie Frimpong's dig at Arsenal during their post-match celebrations has gone viral.

Boss Xabi Alonso has praised Leverkusen players for breaking Bayern Munich's 11-title streak.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, who joined in the summer of 2023, has described the club’s first Bundesliga title in their history as ‘special’ but admitted that they are looking to achieve unprecedented feats by securing an unbeaten treble this season.

Xabi Alonso’s men produced a flawless performance during their 5-0 title-clinching win over Werder Bremen and the 31-year-old claimed that winning the German top flight was a moment he had dreamed of but added that his team are eager to win more silverware before the season concludes.

“It’s difficult to find the right words [to sum up his emotions]. To come back after my first season in the league is unbelievable. We had a great season, a great game, not the first half but, second half we did well, and now we enjoy. “When you kick a ball at a young age, you dream of moments like this. It was hard work day by day, with everyone who was included in this club. In my 14-year football career, it’s special for me, but even more special for this club. Now we want more, and to take the other ones as well.”

Jeremie Frimpong Aims Dig at Arsenal

The clip has gone viral

Understandably, the celebrations were jubilant. Having been crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time since Die Werkself’s inception in 1904, those associated with the club – the fans, players and coaching staff – were in very high spirits upon the final whistle, but nobody more than Jeremie Frimpong.

The title-winning party began as Xabi Alonso’s side lifted the trophy and, of course, they continued inside the dressing room. Frimpong, a key player for the BayArena outfit this season who is being chased by Liverpool ahead of the summer, went live on his Instagram in the dressing room and filmed the wild celebrations.

With his arm round Xhaka, the charismatic Dutchman couldn’t resist taking a cheeky dig at his teammate’s former club, who he joined the Bundesliga side from this summer, Arsenal.

“Granit, you came from Arsenal and you won it here! My f***ing G!”.

Last season, the Switzerland international came close to adding the Premier League trophy to his repertoire with the Gunners but eventually finished five points off the pace with Manchester City storming to their third consecutive title.

Bayer Leverkusen ended Bayern Munich's 11 consecutive title streak, which is the longest recorded in Europe's top five leagues.

Alonso Waxes Lyrical About his Players

‘This is a very special moment for the club’

As things stand, Alonso’s well-oiled side are unbeaten in all competitions in 2023/24 and sit 16 points in front of perennial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich, whose record of 11 consecutive league titles has now come to an end. The former midfielder, who played for the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool, showered his players, and all the club’s staff, with praise for their hard work and belief.

“This is a very special moment for the club. After 120 years, to win the Bundesliga for the first time is something extraordinary. The players really performed, they were a top team together. I am so proud of all of them. For me, it’s on honour to work here.”

Alonso, who took charge when Leverkusen were in the relegation zone, is now chasing a treble with the German Cup and Europa League still up for grabs. Having won the first leg of their quarter-final of the latter against West Ham United, the Spaniard will have high hopes of going the full way.