Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka scored an incredible strike for his table-topping side in his side's 2-1 Bundesliga win against Mainz – and topped it off by tricking Xabi Alonso and co by faking an injury during his celebration. The former Arsenal ace has enjoyed a brilliant season under the BayArena lights with Alonso looking to shake up the German top flight by beating Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to the title.

While Victor Boniface, Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong have been stealing the headlines, Xhaka has gone under the radar but has proven his worth time and time again – this time with an outrageous finish in the third minute of their encounter with 17th-placed Mainz.

The ball was played into his vicinity by Grimaldo and with Leverkusen bodies flooding the box, the Switzerland international managed to loop the ball over a hapless Robin Zentner in one deft effort - marking his first goal in the German top division since 2015 and the first for his current employers.

A mere five minutes later, the visiting side managed to find a headed equaliser courtesy of Dominik Kohr and the pair, despite Leverkusen dominating possession, entered the half-time interval on level terms. The host's one-goal cushion was regained through Robert Anrich's right-footed finish in the 68th minute. In what sees them extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points, Alonso's men managed to see out a brilliant 2-1 victory.

Xhaka fakes injury during celebration

Alonso had to prevent staff member from entering pitch

While his players joined him to celebrate the clash’s curtain raiser, Xhaka took matters into his own hands in order to worry Alonso and his staff. Pretending to walk away from his teammates with a limp while holding his hamstring, the midfielder ended his celebration with a wry smile and an embrace from Frimpong.

Alonso was made to ask a concerned staff member – most likely a doctor or physio of some sort – to retreat as he came to the realisation that Xhaka was only joking. Losing the midfielder would've been torrid for Alonso and Co. given how important he has been for the Spaniard in his side's unforeseen title charge, which has recently been boosted by their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich.

Often criticised for his petulance while plying his trade for Arsenal, Xhaka has gone from strength to strength since his move to Germany and has been praised for his workhorse attitude and reliability in the centre of the park - something the Gunners perhaps have missed since his departure.

Granit Xhaka Domestic Statistics - 22/23 compared to 23/24 Season (Club) 23/24 (Bayer Leverkusen) 22/23 (Arsenal) Shots per game 1.1 1.1 Pass success rate (%) 91.9 86.5 Key passes per game 1.3 1.3 Average passes per game 102.3 86.5 Long balls per game 4 1.9 Overall rating 7.11 6.98 Statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 23/02/24

Xabi Alonso vying Bundesliga triumph

Spaniard targeted by Liverpool and Bayern Munich

No one foresaw Leverkusen having the financial and on-field strength to compete at the summit of the German top flight - especially with Bayern adding the free-scoring Harry Kane to their ranks in the summer, albeit for a hefty price. In 23 domestic games this term, however, Alonso's side are unbeaten, having won 19 games and drawing the remaining four. Whether his roster have the character needed to maintain their flawless record is yet to be seen - but it's not unfair to say that they are in the driving seat with Bayern - in second place - 11 behind the league leaders.

Of course, with such a great managerial showing comes interest from other clubs. After announcing that they will be parting ways with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, Bayern are on the lookout for his replacement and, fairly unsurprisingly, Alonso has risen to the top of the shortlist in the wake of the news. Widely regarded as one of the best young football managers in world football, the former midfielder - just 42 years of age - is also on Liverpool's agenda, with Jurgen Klopp also leaving in the summer.

One thing for certain: there will be no shortage of suitors come the end of the season. Finding such a talented boss in the early stage of their career is rare - and it seems that Alonso has all the tools to succeed at the highest level. Whether he will continue his journey at Leverkusen beyond the summer or whether he will join one of Europe's top dogs remains to be seen, however.