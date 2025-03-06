Bayer Leverkusen midfield general Granit Xhaka, formerly of Arsenal for a seven-year period between 2016 and 2023, has slammed referee Michael Oliver for awarding Bayern Munich a penalty in their all-Bundesliga Champions League clash.

The enigmatic Harry Kane was at the double, with Jamal Musiala’s 54th-minute strike sandwiched in between, as Vincent Kompany’s side took one step closer to the quarter-finals – but Xhaka, 32, vented his frustrations in his post-match interview.

It was a game shrouded in controversy as Oliver, with the game at 2-0, issued Bayern an opportunity to extend their lead via a spot kick – one that Kane duly converted given that he is widely regarded as one of the best penalty takers in world football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the first season he did so in 2014/15, Kane has now scored 30+ goals in a season for the seventh time.

Although Xabi Alonso and his men were staring at a two-goal disadvantage, they responded well to their opponents until the 72nd minute when Edmond Tapsoba was penalised for dragging Kane down to the ground in the six-yard box.

Oliver failed to initially give the foul but was recommended by the VAR to consult his pitchside monitor. Alonso’s side were incensed by the decision and surrounded the 40-year-old official. Xhaka, stood nearby, held his arms aloft in utter disbelief.

Xhaka, a 135-cap Switzerland international, was quick to single out Oliver in his post-match interview by suggesting the official would not have given the same decision in England. Taking aim at the man in the middle, he said:

In the Premier League, he (Michael Oliver) doesn’t give that. I spent seven years there and know Michael. I’m convinced he wouldn’t whistle it in the Premier League. There are so many blocks in the Premier League that today, it was nothing.

"It’s a bit disappointing from him to whistle such a penalty at this level and probably decide the game," the FC Basel academy graduate said before adding: "If you give a penalty for every block, there would be so many penalties every game.”

Xhaka’s comments are particularly telling when you take into consideration the ongoing controversy between Oliver and his former club Arsenal, who believe that they are refereed differently by the Ashington-born official.

This rang somewhat true in their 1-0 ill-tempered win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off by Oliver for tripping Matt Doherty a mere 10 yards outside the Wolves's 18-yard box.

Lewis-Skelly received the first red card of his career that day – and former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett believes he made a ‘major error’, as do a large chunk of the Emirates Faithful, who began an official petition to prohibit Oliver from refereeing their matches.