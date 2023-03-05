Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is ‘probably worthy of a new contract’ following his impressive form his season

Arsenal: £35m star now 'worthy of new contract' after Saka at the Emirates

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is ‘probably worthy of a new contract’ following his impressive form his season, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 30-year-old has been one of the surprise packages of 2022/23 and has thrived in a new role assigned to him by Mikel Arteta, placing a pivotal part in the Gunners’ title push.

Arsenal news – Granit Xhaka

According to Football Insider, Arsenal ‘are in talks’ with Xhaka over a two-year contract extension with his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2024.

The north London outfit do have the option to extend the Switzerland international’s stay by a further 12 months, but it seems as though they are keen to reward him for his improved performances.

It’s claimed that Arteta sees Xhaka as a key player and views him as a leader in the Arsenal dressing room while the player is happy at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have already tied Gabriel Martinelli down to fresh terms and have reached a verbal agreement with Bukayo Saka over a new deal over his own.

What has O’Rourke said about Xhaka?

In an interview with GMS, O’Rourke said: “I think Arsenal are determined to keep him now. He’s playing in this further forward role that he's not accustomed to, but he's done really well for Arsenal.

“His contract is up in 2024, and having tied down other players to new contracts, getting Martinelli tied up, and they’re close to Saka as well I think they're going to be looking around at the rest of the squad.

“Mikel Arteta wants to keep the nucleus of the squad and build on it, and I know Granit Xhaka is not getting any younger, but I think he's proved this season that he is worthy of his place in that team and probably worthy of a new contract.”

How has Xhaka been playing?

Xhaka has been played in a more advanced role on the left-hand side of a midfield three this season, and he has rewarded Arteta for his faith, registering four goals and five assists in 32 appearances.

As per FBref, the 6 foot 1 ace has also ranked in the 93rd percentile for touches in the attacking penalty area, 92nd for progressive passes received, 90th for progressive passes and shot-creating actions, and 82nd for expected assists among his positional peers over the last year.

Arsenal splashed out £35 million to secure Xhaka’s signature back in 2016, and he appears set to remain at the capital club for the foreseeable future.