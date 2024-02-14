Highlights Grant Williams didn't hold back on his frustrations with the Dallas Mavericks, praising the team spirit and trust within his new team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Williams has made an excellent start with the Hornets, showcasing his versatility and contributing significantly to the team's wins.

Williams's strong performances indicate that he has a chip on his shoulder and is motivated to prove himself after being let go by the Mavericks.

Grant Williams has not been quiet about his feelings since joining the Charlotte Hornets, and most of his opinions revolve around his former team: the Dallas Mavericks.

The 25-year-old is now representing his third team in five seasons, having left the Boston Celtics for Dallas in this summer’s free agency in a sign-and-trade deal. His tenure as a Maverick lasted just under seven months, as they parted ways just before last week’s trade deadline.

Following the trade to the Hornets - which saw P.J. Washington heading in the other direction - speculation quickly arose on how bad the fit was between Williams and the Texan organization. The rumors were all but confirmed just moments after Williams made his Charlotte debut on Saturday night when he certainly didn’t hold back with the loaded positivity.

“It’s great to get a win for the city and play for the jersey that’s across your chest, not on your back.” -Grant Williams

Of course, the Mavericks roster contains two high-profile stars, who command plenty of attention and account for a significant portion of the team’s offensive usage. For those reasons, the not-so-thinly-veiled comments were perceived as a slight on the lack of team spirit in Dallas.

“Everybody touched the ball, we trusted one another, a team that never played, practiced together, every single person seemed like they had each other’s back.”-Grant Williams

An excellent restart

Williams has succeeded in his first games as a Hornet

It’s certainly possible that Williams was simply taking a chance to compliment his new team, but it feels bigger than that. Emotions were certainly high when he made the comments, as he had just made his debut appearance for his hometown team and got off to an impressive start.

The versatile forward scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies, draining three shots from beyond the arc. He also showcased some of his defensive switchability and hard-nosed physicality in the process.

Before the move, he had averaged eight points and four rebounds in Dallas, so the positive swing in form was apparent.

The rejuvenated Williams didn’t stop there. Two nights later, he scored 21 points on the Indiana Pacers, shooting at a clip of 50 percent from the field. More importantly, both of his initial performances have resulted in rare wins for Steve Clifford’s team.

The Celtics didn’t fight particularly hard to keep hold of the versatile forward, so when Dallas quickly decided he was expendable, Williams seemingly had a chip on his shoulder, and his performances certainly backed up that notion.

The determined run has been highly entertaining for the Hornets fan base, who are desperate for something to cheer for, with only 12 wins to their name so far this season. Time will tell how long the revenge tour will last, but it will be fascinating to see if the Atlanta Hawks fall victim to the super-motivated Williams when they travel to the Spectrum Center on Wednesday evening.