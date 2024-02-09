Highlights Grant Williams quickly wore out his welcome in Dallas after signing as a free agent in the offseason, leading to his trade to the Charlotte Hornets.

Despite a strong start to the season, Williams failed to establish himself as a reliable contributor in the Mavericks' rotation.

Williams now has an opportunity to rebuild his value on a struggling Hornets team as they look to secure a top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

One of the biggest free agent moves of the last NBA offseason turned to disaster after only a handful of months.

On Friday, a day after forward Grant Williams was included in a trade by the Dallas Mavericks that sent him to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for PJ Washington, ESPN's Tim McMahon reported that Williams had worn out his welcome in Dallas rather quickly after arriving in free agency in the summer.

"They wanted to be out of the Grant Williams business. He rubbed a lot of people the wrong way."

Williams was dealt by the Boston Celtics to the Mavericks in a sign-and-trade agreement in July that saw Dallas send Boston a 2023 unprotected first-round pick swap, after inking a four-year, $53-million contract.

According to McMahon, Dallas was eager to dump Williams' deal at the trade deadline, and saw the ideal opportunity with the Washington trade.

"The fact that they gave up a 2030 swap for Grant Williams and then dumped him as soon as they possibly could—they were determined to dump him. It's not just getting P.J. Washington."

Williams was a poor fit in Dallas

Same output despite greater role

Williams was one of the most sought-after free agents last offseason, with a number of contenders looking to add the steady 3-and-D presence he displayed in his time with the Celtics. In his last season in Boston, the former Tennessee standout averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, while firing at a 39.5 percent clip from beyond the arc.

Williams failed to establish himself as a reliable feature in the Mavericks' rotation this season, despite a strong start to the campaign, including an eight-game stretch that saw him average 14 points per game while shooting 52.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Things took a turn in early November, however, as Williams put up only 6.9 points per contest in the following 39 games, with his shooting percentage falling to 38.1 percent.

Grant Williams - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Minutes 26.4 24.1 Offensive rating 113.5 118.4 Defensive rating 117.4 114.5 Net rating -4.0 3.9

The 25-year-old fell out of favor with head coach Jason Kidd over the last month or so, splitting time between the bench and the starting unit. He ran with the second unit in 14 of his last 20 games with the Mavericks, with Kidd preferring promising guard Josh Green in the starting lineup instead.

Williams now has a chance to rebuild his value on a team lacking both talent and incentive at the moment, as the Hornets look to land a top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft lottery.