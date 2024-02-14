Highlights Grant Williams did not fit in Dallas and his play was not good enough, leading to his trade to the Charlotte Hornets.

Williams allegedly caused drama and rubbed people the wrong way with his tendency to "yap" and his poor conditioning.

In Charlotte, Williams has the opportunity to improve without the pressure to win and could become a leader for the young team.

The Dallas Mavericks shored up their frontcourt ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, shipping Seth Curry, Grant Williams, and a future first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for PJ Washington. Williams was acquired by Dallas over the summer in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics.

Williams was supposed to be a pivotal piece for Dallas as they try to win a title with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Instead, Williams made enemies in Dallas and his play was not good enough to justify keeping him around amid the drama he allegedly caused.

As an undersized power forward, Williams was expected to be a reliable shooter and defender that would offer some support for Dallas's star-studded backcourt. Instead, he showed little to no improvement and was traded away after only a partial season with the Mavericks.

Grant Williams' Improvement Category 2022-23 Season (BOS) 2023-24 Season (DAL) GP 79 47 PPG 8.1 8.1 REB 4.6 3.6 3PA 3.7 4.5 3PT% 39.5% 37.6%

Since being traded to the Hornets, Williams has carved out a solid role for himself, averaging 18 points and shooting 41.7 percent from deep across two games, and there is hope he can become a better player with less pressure.

Williams did not fit in Dallas

"Obnoxious" Williams did not help himself

In Dallas, Grant Williams did not make friends. That much was revealed after the trade deadline, but the extent of his relationship with the Mavericks is still being exposed. Per ESPN's Tim McMahon, Williams' tendency to "yap" got the best of him.

“I would say one of the ways that Grant Williams rubbed people the wrong way, the yap, yap, yapping obviously that’s kind of part of it with him. Which it’s charmingly obnoxious if he’s productive and it’s grating when he’s not. But he didn’t report in good shape and Grant Williams not in good shape is not a good defender.”

In addition to the alleged locker room antics, Williams was also not in playing shape when he arrived in Dallas and struggled to catch up with his training regimen. With Dallas all-in on winning a title, that kind of attitude and behavior pushed him away from his teammates.

Charlotte is very much in rebuild mode, so the pressure to win is non-existent. With the new change of scenery and a new market to play in, Williams can focus on continuing to improve and carve out a role, much like he did in Boston.

The Hornets, while still very much a league bottom-feeder, do have an exciting young core of talent. With Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, and Mark Williams all showing promise, there is reason to think that Williams could eventually be a leader of that team.

Plus, Charlotte employs a boisterous and in-your-face style, so the "yapping" is likely to be embraced in Charlotte. As the team gets better and starts to win games in the coming season, having a physical veteran who can talk some trash might be exactly what the team needs to find some motivation.