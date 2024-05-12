Highlights Chelsea's form in 2024 has improved significantly, ranking 4th in points won in the Premier League since Boxing Day.

Mauricio Pochettino's tactical switches and player performances have led to the team showing great potential for future success.

The club should keep faith in the coach and replacing him now could see them take another step back.

While he only joined Chelsea last summer, Mauricio Pochettino's status with the club has been up in the air for the majority of the season and his future is currently unclear. A recent report revealed that the Blues will sit down and decide whether or not to move forward with him as manager once the current campaign wraps up, and they will be judging the season as a whole, rather than looking at the work he's put in recently.

It's been an up-and-down campaign for Pochettino and Chelsea. For large portions of the year, they have under-performed and spent the majority of the season lingering around the midtable of the Premier League. In recent months, though, things have slowly begun to change. Sure, life still isn't perfect at Stamford Bridge, but a recent graphic that was shown during the Blues' recent win over Nottingham Forest proves why the club would be wise to keep hold of the former Tottenham Hotspur manager rather than look to replace him in the summer.

Chelsea's 2024 Form Has Been Excellent

Only three Premier League teams have won more points

While the overall notion has been that Chelsea have struggled all season, that couldn't actually be further from the truth. Sure, they had a really poor first half of the campaign, but a recent graphic has shown just how good the club have been since the turn of the year. In fact, since Boxing Day, only three teams in the Premier League have picked up more points than the Blues.

Since the day after Christmas, they've won 35 points in the English top flight, a number that's only been beaten by Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. Similarly, those three teams are the only ones to pick up more points in their last 12 matches. There's no taking away from the fact that Pochettino's tenure at Stamford Bridge got off to a terrible start. They were dire in the first half of the campaign.

With that said, the manner in which the club have performed in 2024 is a clear sign of development and it's shown that while it took some time, they've gelled nicely with Pochettino now and there is serious potential for future success. If Chelsea can perform at this level next year, there's no reason to doubt that they could even make it back into the Champions League. Replacing the former Paris Saint-Germain coach now would risk undoing all the work he's done recently, and the club would essentially have to hit the reset button all over again.

Points won in last 12 Premier League games Position Team Number of points 1. Arsenal 31 2. Manchester City 30 3. Liverpool 24 4. Chelsea 23 * Before games on Saturday 11th May

The Blues Will Still Assess Pochettino's Future

There's a chance he'll be let go in the summer

Despite Chelsea's remarkable upturn in form recently, the issues that plagued the first half of the season are clearly still playing on the mind of Todd Boehly and co as they will conduct a sit-down review with Pochettino once the campaign wraps up and from there, they will decide whether or not to move forward with the coach.

They have gone on record to say that they will be judging his first year with the team as a whole, and won't be judging him on the second half of the season when things turned around alone. This feels a little short-sighted, though. It's clear that things have finally started to click for the manager at Chelsea now. Whether it be the injury issues that they had in the first half of the season or just the fact that the big-money signings that they made have finally gelled in and settled at Stamford Bridge, things look much more promising under Pochettino now than they did six months ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across 49 games in charge of Chelsea, Pochettino has won 24, drawn 11 and lost 14

His tactical switch-ups and the decision to move Marc Cucurella into a midfield role whenever his team are in possession have also played a huge role in the club's excellent turnaround. They finally look like a team that's playing with cohesion. Sure, the first half of the year wasn't great, but considering the sheer number of players that have moved to Stamford Bridge in the last couple of years, there were always going to be teething problems as they learned to play together. Pochettino hasn't been perfect, but things are finally heading in the right direction now and axing the coach in favour of a brand-new name in the summer risks the team taking another U-turn.