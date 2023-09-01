Highlights Liverpool's squad depth is questionable, particularly in defense. The back-up options don't appear strong enough, and injuries could pose a significant risk.

The midfield has undergone a major overhaul, with several key departures and new signings. While versatile, the midfield lacks a natural No.6.

Liverpool's attack remains strong, with plenty of options and quality across the front three. Mohamed Salah is a guaranteed starter, but there is flexibility and competition in the other positions.

It's been an incredibly busy summer transfer window at Liverpool. The problem is that there have been far more outgoings than incomings at Anfield.

Ahead of the summer, everyone associated with Liverpool, including Jurgen Klopp, knew a rebuild was needed. With the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino all leaving on a free transfer at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, there needed to be replacements. While those four departures were fully expected, nobody imagined both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson would also leave for the riches of the Saudi Pro League.

The Reds already needed to strengthen their ageing midfield but losing five first-team players in that position left them in a pretty serious situation. Early moves for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai eased the initial concerns. But they needed more. And after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, they moved for 30-year-old Japan international Wataru Endo from Stuttgart. And on Transfer Deadline Day, they're set to announce the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for £34.2 million.

Four new midfielders and a host of outgoings - is it enough for Liverpool to force their way back into the Champions League or maybe even challenge Manchester City at the top of the Premier League? Well, a graphic has emerged on Liverpool's Reddit page that shows the squad depth that the club will have between now and the January transfer window at least. That is, of course, if they can fend Saudi Arabia clubs off their players with their transfer window open for a little while longer yet.

So, is Liverpool squad depth good enough to compete for major honours? Let's take a look:

Goalkeeper

Alisson is quite possibly the best goalkeeper in world football right now. The Brazilian proved that once again in the recent victory over Newcastle. While he's not highlighted in the graphic, Caoimhin Kelleher has proven to be a very accomplished No.2 over recent years, rarely putting a foot wrong when he's been called upon. Liverpool can have no complaints regarding their goalkeeping duo.

Liverpool's Goalkeepers Alisson GK Caoimhin Kelleher GK Adrian GK Marcelo Pitaluga GK

Defence

However, this graphic highlights that Liverpool still have plenty of shortcomings in defence. Even their strongest back-four have question marks surrounding them. Is Trent Alexander-Arnold good enough defensive to constantly play at right back? Is Andy Robertson past his best? The same could be said about Virgil van Dijk who will now be suspended following his sending off against Newcastle. Ibrahima Konate probably has the fewest doubts surrounding him at the moment but his injury record is one of concern.

And the back-up options don't appear to be strong enough. Joe Gomez is a completely different defender to Alexander-Arnold and the entire system and tactics has to change when he comes in to replace Alexander-Arnold. Kostas Tsimikas is decent enough backup to Robertson, although the Greek has played hardly any football while at Liverpool. But it's at centre back where Liverpool's troubles lie. Joel Matip being Van Dijk's back-up is a huge drop-off and the Cameroonian's injury record is wretched. Konate's reserve is 20-year-old Jarell Quansah and, while he's highly-rated, it's a huge risk to throw him in starting Premier League matches with his relative inexperience. They might have the best goalkeeper in the world behind them but Liverpool's lack of defensive options could cost them this season.

Liverpool's Defenders Joe Gomez CB/RB Virgil van Dijk CB Ibrahima Konate CB Kostas Tsimikas LB Andy Robertson LB Joel Matip CB Nathaniel Phillips CB Trent Alexander-Arnold RB Jarell Quansah CB

Midfield

This midfield looks very different to Liverpool's midfield from last season. Out have gone Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner and Fabinho and in have come Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Mac Allister. It's a very versatile midfield but Endo is the most natural No.6 and is likely to start in that role with youngster Stefan Bajcetic - who impressed before his injury last season - providing competition. Ahead of them, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are expected to start in more advanced midfield roles. They will have Thiago - when he's fit - and Gravenberch as back-up creating a strong midfield pool for Klopp to choose from.

Liverpool's Midfielders Wataru Endo CM Thiago Alcantara CM Dominik Szoboszlai CM Alexis Mac Allister CM Curtis Jones CM Stefan Bajcetic CM Ryan Gravenberch CM

Attack

Perhaps Liverpool's strongest area is in attack despite losing Firmino. Klopp has plenty of options across the front three and, depending on the opposition, can switch it up to keep defences guessing. The only certainty (as long as he doesn't leave for Saudi Arabia) is that Mohamed Salah will start almost every game on the right wing. But that's where the guarantees end because Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo will rotate for the main striking role, while Diogo Jota will also be looking for a starting berth alongside Luis Diaz. Plenty of options and plenty of quality.

Liverpool's Attackers Luis Diaz LW Darwin Nunez CF Mohamed Salah RW Cody Gakpo CAM/CF Diogo Jota LW/ST Harvey Elliott CM/RW

Is Liverpool squad depth good enough?

Can Liverpool win trophies this season with that squad? Going forward, they're frightening. The options they have in the two advanced midfield positions and across the front-three is impressive. Also, they have the best goalkeeper in the world in Alisson. But they're lacking massive in defence. The first-choice back four is strong but there are rightly doubts over all of them for various reasons. And if those doubts are justified, Liverpool simply don't have enough quality to replace them with the injury-prone duo of Matip and Gomez as well as youngster Quansah. It's a recipe for disaster and evokes memories of the 2020/21 campaign where Klopp had to call upon the likes of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips due to an injury crisis to their defensive line.

As the saying goes, 'you're only as strong as your bench' and Liverpool's substitutes simply won't compare to the likes of Manchester City if both squads are fully fit. With the burden of travelling around Europe to compete in the Europa League playing Thursday-Sunday, the Reds' squad will be stretched to their limits and it could cost them.