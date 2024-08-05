Highlights Novak Djokovic completed a historic career 'Golden Slam' after defeating Carlos Alcaraz to pick up gold at the Olympics.

The Serbian is just the fifth tennis player to win the 'Golden Slam' in singles.

For years, Djokovic has been going toe-to-toe with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and an infographic has revealed who the 'GOAT' is of the three.

Tennis sensation Novak Djokovic completed a historic career 'Golden Slam' after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in stunning fashion to pick up a long-awaited Olympic title.

Djokovic - who has won a men's record 24 majors and earned every title there is in the sport - finally won Olympic gold at his fifth Games at Paris 2024.

The 37-year-old saved his best performance of the year for Paris to beat French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2).

"Everything I felt in that moment when I won surpassed everything I thought or hoped that it would," said Djokovic. "Being on that court with the Serbian flag raising, singing the Serbian anthem, with the gold around my neck, I think nothing can beat that in terms of professional sport. It definitely stands out as the biggest sporting achievement I have had."

Following the win at the Olympics, fans are now debating who is the tennis 'GOAT' between Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer. Fans have been blessed to witness the trio in action and going head-to-head for years in the same era. However, despite all the talk as to who is the best, an infographic table has seemingly put the debate to bed.

Comparing Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's success at the biggest tournaments in tennis Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Australian Open 10 2 6 Roland Garros 3 14 1 Wimbledon 7 2 8 US Open 4 4 5 ATP Tour Finals 7 0 6 Olympics 1 1 0 Indian Wells 5 3 5 Miami 6 0 4 Monte-Carlo 2 11 0 Rome 6 10 0 Madrid 3 5 6 Toronto/Montreal 4 5 2 Cincinnati 3 1 7 Shanghai 4 1 3 Paris 7 0 1

Novak Djokovic

66 titles at the 15 major tournaments

From the infographic uploaded to X - formerly known as Twitter - Djokovic has won a title at every major tournament in the sport of tennis, 66 in total. The table shows that the Serbian is most successful at the Australian Open - with 10 final victories to his name.

His first came in 2008, defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a nail-biting final, and his tenth title came in 2023, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner is also a big fan of grass, winning Wimbledon seven times, the same number of wins in Paris and at the ATP Tour Finals.

The list of accolades is endless for the 37-year-old. After finally achieving his dream of becoming an Olympic champion, it's fair to say that Djokovic's career is complete - with the graphic showing that he is the best player of the three aforementioned.

Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam singles results Australian Open W (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023) French Open W (2016, 2021, 2023) Wimbledon W (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022) US Open W (2011, 2015, 2018, 2023)

Rafael Nadal

59 titles at the 15 major tournaments

With a respectable 59 titles to his name, across the 15 biggest tournaments in tennis is Nadal. While the total is still very much impressive, it's still quite some way behind Djokovic.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner is traditionally known for producing some of his finest moments throughout his career on clay at the French Open. With 14 titles at Roland Garros, the Spaniard was a force to be reckoned with on that surface during the peak of his powers.

His first title at Roland Garros came in 2005, while his most recent victory came two years ago. There have been three occasions where the Spaniard has failed to strike gold; the ATP Tour Finals, Miami and Paris. That said, he still sits comfortably in second and deserves all the plaudits for his glittering career.

Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam singles results Australian Open W (2009, 2022) French Open W (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022) Wimbledon W (2008, 2010) US Open W (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Roger Federer

54 titles at the 15 major tournaments

Lastly, but by no means least, Roger Federer is the least successful of the three according to the infographic. That said, 54 titles in the sport's 15 biggest competitions is still quite an achievement.

The 42-year-old was dominant on grass and hard court surfaces throughout his professional career, winning Wimbledon and the Australian Open eight and six times respectively. Like Nadal, the former Swiss player failed to win three major tournaments (the Olympics, Monte-Carlo and Rome).

Federer's last success at a Grand Slam tournament came in 2018 after beating Marin Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final, taking him to 20 Grand Slam titles.

Roger Federer's Grand Slam singles results Australian Open W (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018) French Open W (2009) Wimbledon W (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017) US Open W (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008