Manchester United are in a period of transition after replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim in the wake of their 2-1 loss to West Ham United this season – but a damning graphic has revealed that they are actually regressing under the 39-year-old.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team held onto Ten Hag’s services in the summer, despite the club boasting their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era, thanks to winning the FA Cup in tremendous fashion over Manchester City.

But after luxurious spending in the summer – on the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee – a hodgepodge start to the 2024/25 campaign saw the straw break on the camel’s back and Ten Hag was dismissed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim is the third Man Utd manager to win their first two games in a major European competition – alongside Matt Busby and Alex Ferguson.

After an interim period with striker-turned-manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, one that saw the Dutchman offered the Leicester City job, Amorim was appointed as the next man to attempt to emulate the previous successes of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Many managers – from Louis van Gaal to Jose Mourinho to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – have tried to fill the boots of the stubborn Scot to varying levels of success but, among the Old Trafford echo chamber, there was a bubbling feeling about Amorim.

At the time of writing, the Portuguese – widely considered one of the best young managers in world football – has taken charge of nine outings across all competitions and has reigned victorious in just four of those, losing the same number and drawing once.

Speaking after a troublesome start to life in the Premier League, per Mail Online, he said: “If we want to win the Premier League, we have to run like mad dogs. If not, we aren’t going to. Even with the best starting XI on the planet, without running they will not win nothing, that is very clear.

"It’s impossible to win the Premier League without a team like that. I think the way we sprint back, the way we sprint forward, the way we fight, we have to be very clear with the team, this is the first point we have to address.”

An in-depth look, from Stats Perform, per Mail Online, at the club’s statistics across Ten Hag and Amorim’s respective spells this season proves that the former Sporting CP boss still has a long way to go before Manchester United can be considered title challengers.

Amorim’s men, since he took over, are currently completing just 18 tackles per game (compared to Ten Hag’s 22). In terms of interceptions and possession won in the final third, the Dutchman’s system also comes out on top.

Ten Hag’s side, before he was sacked, also completed 187 pressures – 57 of which were in the final third – whereas Amorim’s men are completing just 182 and 44, respectively. Referencing Amorim’s comments about his side running like ‘mad dogs’, the statistics prove that players were putting in more groundwork under Ten Hag (108.5km per game) compared to under Amorim’s regime (107km).

