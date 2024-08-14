Grasshopper Club Zurich is nearing a deal to sign Canadian international midfielder Mathieu Choinière from CF Montréal, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Grasshopper would pay a fee in the region of $1 million, sources add. Choinière requested a transfer earlier this year after contract talks stalled with Montréal.

Choinière, 25, has five caps with Canada and was part of their squad at the Copa América this summer. He has spent his entire career with Montréal, his boyhood club, making 139 appearances. He was named an MLS All-Star in 2023 and 2024.

The versatile midfielder now gets the chance to develop and grow in Europe. Grasshopper currently sit bottom of the Swiss league table after four games, but help is on the way to turn around their season.

LAFC and Grasshopper formed a "long-term strategic partnership" this year after the MLS club bought a majority ownership stake.

CF Montréal sit 11th in the Eastern Conference, one point off a playoff spot. So far this summer, they've added Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Dawid Bugaj, Tom Pearce and Caden Clark.

Choinière Joins Several Canadians in Europe

Moise Bombito also set to make a big move from MLS to Ligue 1 in France

In recent years, there have been more Canadian players plying their trade in Europe, with the success of Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich paving the way. Then earlier this year, Tajon Buchanan earned an $11 million move from Club Brugge to Inter Milan in Italy after breaking out with the New England Revolution.

This summer has been an especially busy one for Canadian internationals with plenty of club moves. The biggest one saw Ismael Kone earning a reported $19 million transfer from English club Watford to Olympique Marseille in France, in another boost to the market for Canadian players overseas. Central defender Derek Cornelius will join him at the club after moving from Malmo FF for $4 million.

Colorado Rapids central defender Moise Bombito is set to add his name to the legion of Euro-based players with French club OGC Nice set to acquire him from the Colorado Rapids. Bombito's performances at the 2024 Copa América with Canada helped to boost his stock.

Canadian National Team Players in Europe

Player

Position

Club (Country)

Theo Bair

Forward

AJ Auxerre (France)

Zachary Brault-Guillard

Defender

FC Lugano (Switzerland)

Charles-Andréas Brym

Forward

Sparta Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Tajon Buchanan

Forward

Inter Milan (Italy)

Marco Bustos

Midfielder

Värnamo (Sweden)

Derek Cornelius

Defender

Marseille (France)

Jonathan David

Forward

LOSC Lille (France)

Alphonso Davies

Defender

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Stephen Eustaquio

Midfielder

FC Porto (Portugal)

Luc de Fougerolles

Defender

Fulham (England)

Junior Hoilett

Midfielder

Hibernian (Scotland)

Alistair Johnston

Defender

Celtic (Scotland)

Scott Kennedy

Defender

Wolfsberger (Austria)

Ismael Kone

Midfielder

Marseille (France)

Cyle Larin

Forward

Mallorca (Spain)

Victor Loturi

Midfielder

Ross County (Scotland)

Thomas McGill

Goalkeeper

MK Dons (England)

Liam Millar

Forward

Hull City (England)

Jayden Nelson

Forward

Rosenborg (Norway)

Iche Ugbo

Forward

Sheffield Wednesday (England)

