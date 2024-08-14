Grasshopper Club Zurich is nearing a deal to sign Canadian international midfielder Mathieu Choinière from CF Montréal, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Grasshopper would pay a fee in the region of $1 million, sources add. Choinière requested a transfer earlier this year after contract talks stalled with Montréal.

Choinière, 25, has five caps with Canada and was part of their squad at the Copa América this summer. He has spent his entire career with Montréal, his boyhood club, making 139 appearances. He was named an MLS All-Star in 2023 and 2024.

The versatile midfielder now gets the chance to develop and grow in Europe. Grasshopper currently sit bottom of the Swiss league table after four games, but help is on the way to turn around their season.

LAFC and Grasshopper formed a "long-term strategic partnership" this year after the MLS club bought a majority ownership stake.

CF Montréal sit 11th in the Eastern Conference, one point off a playoff spot. So far this summer, they've added Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Dawid Bugaj, Tom Pearce and Caden Clark.

Choinière Joins Several Canadians in Europe

Moise Bombito also set to make a big move from MLS to Ligue 1 in France

In recent years, there have been more Canadian players plying their trade in Europe, with the success of Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich paving the way. Then earlier this year, Tajon Buchanan earned an $11 million move from Club Brugge to Inter Milan in Italy after breaking out with the New England Revolution.

This summer has been an especially busy one for Canadian internationals with plenty of club moves. The biggest one saw Ismael Kone earning a reported $19 million transfer from English club Watford to Olympique Marseille in France, in another boost to the market for Canadian players overseas. Central defender Derek Cornelius will join him at the club after moving from Malmo FF for $4 million.

Colorado Rapids central defender Moise Bombito is set to add his name to the legion of Euro-based players with French club OGC Nice set to acquire him from the Colorado Rapids. Bombito's performances at the 2024 Copa América with Canada helped to boost his stock.

Canadian National Team Players in Europe Player Position Club (Country) Theo Bair Forward AJ Auxerre (France) Zachary Brault-Guillard Defender FC Lugano (Switzerland) Charles-Andréas Brym Forward Sparta Rotterdam (Netherlands) Tajon Buchanan Forward Inter Milan (Italy) Marco Bustos Midfielder Värnamo (Sweden) Derek Cornelius Defender Marseille (France) Jonathan David Forward LOSC Lille (France) Alphonso Davies Defender Bayern Munich (Germany) Stephen Eustaquio Midfielder FC Porto (Portugal) Luc de Fougerolles Defender Fulham (England) Junior Hoilett Midfielder Hibernian (Scotland) Alistair Johnston Defender Celtic (Scotland) Scott Kennedy Defender Wolfsberger (Austria) Ismael Kone Midfielder Marseille (France) Cyle Larin Forward Mallorca (Spain) Victor Loturi Midfielder Ross County (Scotland) Thomas McGill Goalkeeper MK Dons (England) Liam Millar Forward Hull City (England) Jayden Nelson Forward Rosenborg (Norway) Iche Ugbo Forward Sheffield Wednesday (England)