Gravenberch puts in a strong showing on his first Liverpool start, showcasing his ability to pick up the ball in midfield and drive the team forward.

Despite being forced off due to cramp, Gravenberch hopes to be in contention for Liverpool's next match against West Ham.

Ryan Gravenberch has revealed the advice given to him by Jurgen Klopp ahead of making his full Liverpool debut in Thursday night's Europa League tie with LASK. The Dutch midfielder was a deadline day signing for £34.2 million from Bayern Munich to complete the midfield rebuild at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all departed in the pursuit of new challenges, meaning several reinforcements were required in the engine room. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai were brought into the club very early in the summer transfer window with Wataru Endo joining them in mid-August.

Gravenberch was the fourth and final signing in the summer for Klopp's side, with the German manager very keen on linking up with the Dutch youngster. A difficult year at Bayern Munich was not enough to put the German boss off the idea of bringing the 21-year-old to Liverpool, with the Reds said to have also been keen on his signature during his time at Ajax.

Thomas Tuchel's plans for Bayern Munich clearly didn't feature the Dutchman as he was an unused substitute in the opening league games of the season. While one top class manager may not have seen the potential in the young midfielder, it appears another did.

Gravenberch reveals the advice Jurgen Klopp gave him

Speaking after Liverpool's 3-1 win over LASK in their opening group game in the Europa League, Gravenberch revealed that his new manager gave him some almost heartwarming advice ahead of his first start for the Reds. Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, the Netherlands international revealed: "Yesterday after training he came to me and said feel free. You can do whatever you want, of course you have to do your things."

So, while holding responsibilities over some parts of the game, the talented midfielder was allowed to express himself on the pitch and this point was hit home further as he continued to speak of Klopp's advice further: "He just said feel free and show yourself and the Ryan you are."

It is a nice touch from the manager, who is known to be very encouraging of his players. The words also seemed to have the desired effect as Gravenberch put in a strong showing on his debut.

Ryan Gravenberch - Career so far Years Jong Ajax 2018 - 2020 Ajax 2018 - 2022 Bayern Munich 2022 - 2023 Liverpool 2023 - present

Gravenberch shows signs of promise on Europa League debut

After being brought on as a late substitute against Wolves in the Premier League, the new man was let off the leash from the very start of the first European game of the campaign. While the game got off to a poor start and the Reds found themselves a goal behind, the second-half of the game was a different story.

There were a few loose touches and stray passes, but in general, the former Ajax man showed an ability to pick the ball up in the middle of the park and drive his team forward. He won several fouls and linked up well with his new teammates, as Liverpool got themselves back into the game.

A Darwin Núñez penalty brought the score back level, before a lung-busting run down the right wing saw Gravenberch in a position to fire a pinpoint cross into the penalty area for Luis Diaz to fire home. A first assist for the club is not a bad way to kick off your career at a new club.

He was later forced off the pitch due to cramp, having not featured much for Bayern Munich at the start of the season. West Ham travel to Anfield on Sunday, and Gravenberch will be hoping to be in contention to play a part.