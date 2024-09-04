Ryan Gravenberch has been tipped to solve Arne Slot’s midfield puzzle at Liverpool after an impressive display against Manchester United on Sunday.

Speaking on The Athletic’s Walk On podcast, journalist James Pearce suggested the Dutch ace ‘could be the answer’ to Liverpool’s search for a starting midfielder following his strong start to life under Slot on Merseyside.

Despite revamping their midfield last summer under Jurgen Klopp and welcoming the likes of Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Wataru Endo, Liverpool were keen on bringing in another midfielder this summer and were in advanced talks for Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi.

However, the Spaniard was reluctant to swap San Sebastian for Liverpool and snubbed interest from the Reds, leaving them with no alternatives but to start the season unchanged in the middle of the park.

Gravenberch, who struggled for regular minutes under Klopp last season, soon proved the doubters wrong with impactful performances at the start of the season and has now been tipped to become a key player in Slot’s tactical schemes.

Gravenberch ‘Could be the Answer’ for Liverpool

After an impressive start under Slot

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, Pearce suggested that Liverpool might have solved their midfield puzzle by trusting Gravenberch and steering clear of another midfield signing.

He also questioned whether last summer’s target, Moises Caicedo, would have been a good fit with Slot’s tactics this season, as the Dutch tactician prefers to operate with technical players in his midfield:

“I think it's really interesting as well, that the profile of what Liverpool are after and what Slot wants in that position has changed since Klopp. “Because I spoke to someone at Liverpool last week who said if they had signed Caicedo, for argument's sake, last summer, would he really have fitted what Slot wants in terms of a highly technical player, who’s able to operate in really tight spaces and is press resistant, and is so good at finding space between the lines like Gravenberch did on Sunday? “I think there's a big question there, because Slot wants a different type, where Klopp wanted more of a destroyer in that position, someone more physical to break up play. “So the whole balance of that midfield has changed now, with kind of two sitting deeper and one pushing on. And at the minute, Gravenberch looks like it could well be the answer.”

Gravenberch, who earns £150,000-per-week, ranks top for tackles and interceptions among all Liverpool players after the opening three games and has been hugely influential in Liverpool’s 100% start under Slot.

Last season, the Netherlands international was mostly a squad player after his arrival from Bayern Munich on deadline day and was reduced to just 12 league starts under Klopp.

Things did not work out for Gravenberch in the Bundesliga either – in his only season with Bayern, the versatile midfielder made just six starts in the 2022-23 campaign, not even amassing 1,000 minutes of playing time.

However, his positive start in his second season on Merseyside has exceeded early expectations, and supporters can only expect a repeat of the same following the international break.

Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 3 Tackles per 90 2.67 Progressive passes per 90 5 Pass accuracy 88.6% Minutes played 270

Mohamed Salah Contract Latest

Could soon be offered a new deal

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could soon be offered a new deal to extend his stay at Anfield, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has suggested.

Speaking on The Athletic podcast, Ornstein suggested a new agreement for the Egyptian ‘wouldn’t surprise’ him, despite Salah publicly admitting this could be his last year with Liverpool.

The 32-year-old has undoubtedly been one of Liverpool’s most important players in recent years and has started the 2024/25 campaign just as strongly, scoring three goals and registering three assists in his first three Premier League appearances.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-09-24.