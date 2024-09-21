Pundits Richard Keys and Andy Gray believe West Ham should have been awarded a penalty in their 3-0 defeat against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

It was a dismal 90 minutes from Julen Lopetegui’s side at the London Stadium as Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring inside the opening five minutes. 14 minutes later, the Senegal international added a second to put Chelsea firmly in the driving seat. Two minutes after the second half kicked off, Cole Palmer added a third, and it was simply too much for the Hammers to overcome.

However, they were certainly left feeling aggrieved after having a goal ruled out for offside and a penalty shout waved away in the first half.

West Ham should have been awarded penalty

Summerville was brought down in the box

Despite the scoreline and poor performance from West Ham, one of the biggest talking points from the London Stadium was the penalty decision from referee Sam Barrott. With the scoreline still only 2-0, Crysencio Summerville burst into the box, but was held back by Wesley Fofana.

Barrott didn’t blow his whistle or point to the spot, and despite VAR reviewing the decision, it was deemed that there wasn’t enough contact to overturn the initial call. It was a significant moment in the game, and those of a West Ham persuasion were understandably left fuming.

Former Everton and Aston Villa player Gray believes VAR wouldn’t have overturned the decision had it gone the other way and while speaking on beIN Sports alongside Richard Keys and former West Ham manager David Moyes, there was an agreement the penalty should have been given.

Gray said:

“It was a decision that was going to stand because it was one of those where did he hold him long enough, did he not hold him long enough. If they’d have given it, they wouldn’t have overturned it. Because he didn’t give it, there’s a higher [bar to overturn].”

Premier League explain decision

It was a controversial moment in the game

This season, the Premier League have set up a match centre on social media platform X in order to communicate decisions in a timely fashion with supporters. Following confirmation from Stockley Park, they revealed Barrott’s on-field decision was checked and confirmed by VAR.

They added it was deemed Fofana’s holding of Summerville as he entered the box was not sustained, and therefore not enough contact to cause him to fall to ground. Regardless, it was a let off for Chelsea as they avoided providing West Ham with a route back into the game.

West Ham vs Chelsea stats in the Premier League Stat: West Ham Chelsea Possession 52% 48% Big chances 0 5 Total shots 15 12 Shots on target 7 5 Final third entries 71 37 Tackles won 31% 47%

For Chelsea, the win moves them up into second in the table ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games. They have now won three of their five league fixtures so far, with one defeat and one draw in that time.

West Ham, on the other hand, sit midtable with just one win in five so far. They have suffered three defeats, and drawn once and there is now a suggestion that Lopetegui is under "massive pressure".

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.