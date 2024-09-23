Key Takeaways The Phoenix Suns need depth around their big three to succeed.

Grayson Allen stood out last season with his consistent shooting.

Allen's ability to knock down wide open shots could be crucial to their potential success.

This may be the last chance saloon for the Phoenix Suns and their All-Star big three of Kevin Durant , Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in terms of their championship aspirations, but if they are to go all the way to an NBA title, then they will also need to have the supporting depth behind them.

Enter Grayson Allen , who has largely gone under the radar since he joined the fray in Phoenix last season, putting up career-high numbers, and according to league insider Mark Medina, was one of their 'bright spots’, particularly with his ‘consistent’ shooting from range.

Suns Need To Shine More

Gambling away depth for superstars still may hugely backfire

This is potentially it. This season could be championship-or-bust for the Suns, who, after giving up so much depth with their two packages for Durant and Beal, have had little success to show for it, and had little on-court time together due to various injuries sustained by all three stars throughout the regular season.

While they reached the playoffs last season after finishing with a 49-33 record - narrowly pipping the New Orleans Pelicans to that final automatic post-season berth, they would suffer a 4-0 sweep to the Minnesota Timberwolves , which abruptly ended their post-season before it really had a chance to begin.

Left pondering over what to do in the offseason to ensure that it doesn't happen again, there were some rumors forming that suggested they should consider the possibility of trading one of their premier stars in Durant, though such rumors were shut down in just as quick fashion as their playoffs exit.

Phoenix Suns' Big Three Together - 2023-24 Category Regular Season Playoffs GP 41 4 MIN 862 125 PTS 53.4 66.8 AST 13.5 14.3 REB 18.4 20.5 TS% 63.2 58.3 NET RTG 6.6 -17.9

One major issue they addressed was that of the point guard position, with them having moved Booker - who best operates in the shooting guard position - over to the One last season.

Now, they have both Monte Morris , and Tyus Jones to cover that position, both of whom the Suns signed to veteran's minimum deals in free agency. The Jones signing, in particular, is viewed as an underrated addition to the roster.

They further bolstered their depth by adding Mason Plumlee , while they were also able to retain Royce O'Neale , Bol Bol , Josh Okogie , and Damion Lee .

With Durant and Booker returning from solid outings for Team USA, with Booker highly regarded as the team's 'unsung MVP' as they claimed their fifth consecutive Olympics gold, there is optimism that with along with their upgraded supporting cast, that they can build upon that momentum to have a strong campaign together for the Suns, which they hope translates into a much deeper playoff run.

They also have perhaps an unsung player of their own in their lineup after Grayson Allen had a breakout year in his first season with the Suns.

Allen Has Been One of the Suns’ ‘Bright Spots’

Medina is expecting Allen to perform similarly to last season as it pertains to his deep-range shooting, turnovers and defending, highlighting the 28-year-old as one of the Suns’ standout performers last season.

He is also highly regarded as the ‘perfect’ role player, and has often stepped up when his teammates have been dealing with various health and injury issues.

It'll be more of the same with a lot of consistent three-point shooting, a lot of great ball handling, keeping turnovers low and being the ultimate pass defender. Grayson Allen is one of the bright spots for the Phoenix Suns. They have a lot of question marks about their durability and their depth, but I think that Allen is the perfect role player. Obviously, he's a beneficiary of getting open shots from the fact that Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal get so much defensive attention, but he's also ready for the moment.

Allen Retained the ‘Aggressiveness’ From His Duke Days

Medina further recalls a conversation he held with Allen last season where he discussed how it is relatively easy to get open looks when he has so much All-Star talent alongside him on the floor because of the defensive attention that they receive, but he also gets open looks by being aggressive in getting to his spots, though that is definitely something he has had to learn to soften over the years.

I remember talking to him last season, and he made a point to me that, yes, it is very easy to get those kinds of open looks when you have so many talented scorers around you, but he's very aggressive about getting open looks, as well as being ready to knock shots down. Then, defensively, he has still retained the aggressiveness that's made him an infamous player since his Duke years, but he's toned down the reckless and dirty plays. So, he's been a great role player, and I expect that to continue, especially because he’s been on a team that has struggled with injuries. He's been pretty consistent with his availability.

Finding His Rhythm in Phoenix

It was a season full of career-highs for the sixth-year guard

Having now completed six seasons in the NBA, with his time split between four teams, if his numbers are anything to go by, Allen has by far enjoyed his time with Phoenix the most.

This is because he had his best season yet across most facets of the game, racking up career-highs in points scored (13.5), assists (3.0) and total rebounds (3.9).

The 28-year-old also attempted a career-high 9.1 field goal attempts, of which 5.9 came from behind the three-point line, which he translated to shooting 49.9 percent from the field and a very efficient 46.1 percent from distance, which were, again, both career-highs.

Grayson Allen - Shot Touch Time Statistics (2023-24 Regular Season) Touch Time Range FGA FG% EFG% Touch < 2 Seconds 5.7 48.0 68.5 Touch 2–6 Seconds 2.7 50.5 55.5 Touch 6+ Seconds 0.5 65.7 71.4

With most of his points coming from outside the perimeter, it comes as little surprise that virtually all of Allen's field goal attempts were catch-and-shoot, whereby he attempted 4.9 catch-and-shoot efforts from deep, which he converted 45.6 percent of the time.

Furthermore, 6.7 of his 13.6 total points also came from catch-and-shoot, while 2.5 points came from drives, and 1.5 came from pull up attempts, where he shot with 48.2 percent accuracy.

Most of his looks were also wide open, which coincides with what he said to Medina regarding his teammates drawing defenders, with 4.7 of his three-point attempts having the opponent six-plus feet away from him, which saw him shoot with 47.8 percent accuracy.

Of his one attempt per game, which saw him have his nearest opponent standing between 4–6 feet away, he shot just 36.6 percent.

The Suns will certainly be hoping that Allen can showcase similar consistency with his shooting next season in what will surely be a make-or-break campaign for the roster's current line-up and construction.

Thus, he may prove more crucial than originally expected to their chances of finally achieving success.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.