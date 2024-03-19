Highlights The Phoenix Suns' championship chances hinge on current season success.

The Suns are juggling big contracts for their Big Three, and as such are facing salary cap issues come the offseason.

Grayson Allen is exceeding expectations but will likely be unaffordable next season due to the salary cap issues.

The Phoenix Suns will be in a precarious position come the 2024 NBA offseason, and their moves will be entirely dependent on how far they reach this season. The team as currently constructed is a championship contender — whether or not that pans out remains to be seen.

The Suns currently sport a big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. They also feature strong supporting pieces with the likes of Jusuf Nurkic, Royce O’Neale, and Grayson Allen donning the orange and purple. But despite the talented roster, the Suns have, for the most part, failed to make much noise in the standings this year.

Phoenix currently sits at eighth in the Western Conference, which, if the playoffs began today, would be good enough only for a spot in the Play-In Tournament. But that is precisely why the playoffs do not begin today.

The Western Conference is a tight contest packed with talent. But if the Suns wish to achieve their dreams of winning their first championship, they will have to tighten some screws.

Allen is Having a Career Year

Whether or not this is his ceiling remains to be seen

Grayson Allen has been an excellent role player for the Phoenix Suns this season. He has served the role of a fourth or fifth starter alongside Jusuf Nurkic, below the big three of Durant, Booker, and Beal. He was acquired by the Suns during the three-team trade which sent Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Trail Blazers sent Allen, Nurkic, Nassar Little, and Keon Johnson to the Suns in exchange for Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara. The Bucks sent back Jrue Holiday and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Blazers — Holiday was then flipped to the Boston Celtics.

Allen provides value in the number of minutes he plays, usually putting up over 33 minutes played per game. He is also averaging higher than his career averages this season, playing somewhat above expectations.

Allen is averaging 13.4 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists this season while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 47.8 percent from the three-point range. He is averaging exactly three points higher than his career average of 10.4, almost a rebound higher than his career average of 3.0, and over an assist higher than his career average of 2.0.

Grayson Allen - 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Season Career MP 33.8 25.3 PPG 13.4 10.4 RPG 3.8 3.0 APG 3.1 2.0 FG% 50.5% 45.0% 3PT% 47.8% 41.3%

Additionally, his shooting from the field is over five points higher than his career average of 45.0, and a similar caveat can be seen with his three-point shooting percentage, which is up six points this season over his career average of 41.3. Through measuring these metrics, it becomes clear that Allen is exceeding expectations this season, but he appears to be reaching his ceiling.

Payroll Problems

The Suns are already over the luxury tax and most likely will not be able to afford Allen

The problem with the Phoenix Suns entering this offseason will certainly not be with Grayson Allen himself. Rather, it will be with the enormous payroll they have found themselves buried in. The Suns will be tied up with the big three of Durant, Booker, and Beal next season, who each far and away have the highest salaries on the team.

This season, the Suns are $25,851,609 over the salary cap. Those figures stem from Durant, who is making the highest salary on the team at $47,649,433 in 2023-24, followed by Beal at $46,741,590, and then Booker at $36,016,200. Following them, Nurkic is making $16,875,000, Royce O’Neale is making $9,500,000, and finally, Allen is making $8,925,000.

The Suns are already committed to Durant, Beal, Booker, and Nurkic for next season. The big three are set to get hefty raises, with Durant due to make $51,179,021 next season, Beal to make $50,203,930, and Booker to make $49,350,000. Additionally, Nurkic will get a hefty raise to $18,125,000.

At this rate, the Suns will be $18,953,182 over the salary cap next season, which would be less than this year but still not ideal. Royce O’Neale and Grayson Allen will be on the outside looking in, as they are set to become free agents.

Phoenix Suns - Current Top Salaries (USD) Player 2023-24 Salary 2024-25 Salary Kevin Durant $47,649,433 $51,179,021 Bradley Beal $46,741,590 $50,203,930 Devin Booker $36,016,200 $49,350,000 Jusuf Nurkic $16,875,000 $18,125,000 Royce O'Neale $9,500,000 $18,050,000 Grayson Allen $8,925,000 $17,765,000

With Allen only averaging 13 points per game, he simply will not be worth the $17,765,000 that he is projected to make next season. The Suns will ill be able to afford to keep him, and considering the aforementioned fact that he is an upcoming free agent, a world remains where Allen is a part of the team next year, but the likelihood of it being this world is naught.