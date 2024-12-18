Summary Grayson Waller believes Travis Scott has what it takes to wrestle in WWE due to his passion and knowledge.

Travis Scott's love for the WWE is well-documented. Over the years, celebrities have come and gone and have tried their hand at stepping inside the squared circle. Though guys like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have shown they can hang with the best wrestlers in the world inside the ropes, not everyone is cut for the ring. However, SmackDown superstar Grayson Waller believes Travis Scott has what it takes to wrestle in the WWE.

Waller appeared in an interview with Phil Fresh. The host gave the Aussie star a list of names and Waller would offer his two cents on whether he believes they can step inside a WWE ring. When Fresh named Scott, Waller had no doubt the rapper and producer can do it.

"I think he does because he's obviously a big fan. Some of these celebrities, they don't know what they're doing. You can take advantage of that. You can really beat them up. But if Travis knows what he's doing and Hardcore Title means he's not afraid to use weapons." - Grayson Waller

For those who don't know, Triple H recently presented Scott with a WWE Hardcore Championship belt during the artist's concert. He even anointed Travis as the "new king of hardcore" and "the one and only Cactus Jack."

Scott has adopted the Cactus Jack moniker and has used it as his own brand and record label. Of course, many wrestling fans know Cactus Jack as one of the three personas of Mick Foley. However, Foley has expressed that he doesn't have any issues with Scott using the name. With Travis being a big WWE fan himself, perhaps he can use moniker to embrace a hardcore character, in case he does decide to step inside the ring.

Travis Scott Set to Appear on Raw on Netflix Debut

Scott will perform his new song at Intuit Dome

The WWE is preparing for its huge move to Netflix and has many big things in store for its die-hard fans. Roman Reigns is set to take on Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. CM Punk and Seth Rollins will finally square off in the ring.

But apart from the explosive in-ring action, WWE fans will also be treated to a live performance by Scott. The 33-year-old's song is set to be the theme when Raw migrates to the streaming giant, and he'll deliver an epic performance for the Intuit Dome crowd during the show's Netflix debut.

It's no secret that Travis Scott is a huge WWE fan. Apart from graciously lending his song, the rapper has appeared on multiple shows over the past year. He was Rey Mysterio's secret tag team partner for Fanatics Fest NYC in August. He also arrived in style with 'Main Event' Jey Uso during the March 11, 2024, episode of Raw.