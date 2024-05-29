Highlights Pep Guardiola has had multiple conversations with Jack Grealish about his form this season, urging him to rediscover his best self.

Grealish's disappointing season at Man City included injuries, lack of form and a house burglary, leading Guardiola to address his poor effort.

With just 3 goals in 20 Premier League appearances, Grealish could miss out on the EURO 2024 squad due to better performances by his England teammates.

Jack Grealish's record-breaking move to Manchester City in 2021 was classed as a huge risk at the time, with his £100million fee making him City's record signing - ensuring that the spotlight will consistently be lingering over his performances throughout his spell at the Etihad Stadium. And that includes the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola, who has reportedly had multiple conversations with the England winger over his poor form during the course of last season.

Grealish shone for boyhood club Aston Villa upon their return to the Premier League in 2020/21, scoring eight goals throughout the campaign to almost single-handedly keep them in the top flight on the final day of the season before replicating that form the following campaign, with a six-goal haul prior to an injury. His performances, which were heightened as he became a key member of England's EURO 2020 side that reached the final at Wembley, portrayed him as one of the most-sought after talents in the division and that prompted City to make a move for him. But whilst he hasn't been poor at the Etihad, there is a growing feeling that Grealish could be doing better - and The Athletic have stated that Guardiola has had multiple conversations with the winger this season in a bid to return him to his best.

Jack Grealish 'Holds Multiple Talks' with Pep Guardiola

The City winger hasn't been at his best this season

The report states that Guardiola and Grealish had 'multiple' conversations over the course of last season about his poor form and mood throughout the campaign, with their previous conversation coming last week with a view to halting his rut for the future.

Guardiola has reportedly been 'frustrated and furious' with Grealish throughout the season though he does appreciate Grealish as the player he can be at his best - despite challenging him to rediscover his best form on and off the pitch.

Jack Grealish's Premier League statistics - Manchester City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 14th Goals 3 =8th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =5th Fouls Won Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 6.72 13th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 29/05/2024

Grealish has been linked with Tottenham and Bayern Munich, though due to how much he cost City any deal taking him away from the Etihad Stadium remains unlikely, despite his estimated £300,000-per-week wages.

Grealish has reportedly accepted that the season just gone was 'effectively a write-off', due to injuries, a lack of form and off-field trauma amid his house being burgled whilst playing for City. And with Guardiola airing his concerns to Grealish multiple times throughout the season - which came to a head at the start of the month when Grealish's lack of effort saw him dropped for the trip to Fulham - he felt that the former Aston Villa man needed more attention than most throughout the season.

Grealish's Place in England's EURO Squad is Not Safe

Phil Foden and Anthony Gordon have had stellar seasons

Just 20 appearances in the Premier League this campaign, with only 10 of those being starts, means that this is Grealish's worst season yet in City colours. Only scoring three goals, with all of them coming in December, saw the Birmingham-born star lose his place in the side to electric wideman Jeremy Doku, resulting in just two starts in 2024 in the Premier League and as a result, the nine-figure star may even miss out on Gareth Southgate's EURO 2024 side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of the 33 players in the England provisional squad for the upcoming EURO 2024 tournament, only seven players have more caps than Grealish (35); Harry Kane, Declan Rice, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

He has made the 33-man provisional squad where he will get to work in friendlies against Bosnia and Finland over the course of next weekend, but with the likes of Anthony Gordon and teammate Phil Foden having better campaigns than him, his place on the left wing certainly isn't guaranteed after the poor season he has had.

Grealish did score at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with England's sixth goal against Iran, but he only has two goals in 35 appearances at international level and that could see him fall out of the reckoning.

