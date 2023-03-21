There is a fascinating story doing the rounds on the internet, as per ladBIBLE, and it has revealed some disturbing findings after a team of researchers finally reached the bottom of the Great Blue Hole.

The large hole in the ocean is situated roughly 60 miles off the coast of Belize, and it goes down more than 400 feet into the ocean.

Scary thought, right? Well imagine diving into it and going searching for things!

Diving into the Great Blue Hole

For a long time, divers were unable to undertake many findings because they did not have the necessary equipment to explore those depths and there was not much interest around it. However, because of the rise of technology and its advancement that has now changed, intrigue increased when it caught the eye of billionaire Richard Branson.

The Virgin founder set out on a journey to the hole when diver Fabien Cousteau travelled there to capture high-quality photos and videos of the mysteries hidden beneath the surface.

However, one of the major issues that society has and will face over the coming years is the threat of climate change, and those fears were worsened when it was discovered that at the bottom of the stunning, mystifying ocean, there was rubbish lying at the bottom.

What was found in the Great Blue Hole?

The findings from the team revealed that they found a two-litre plastic bottle and a lost GoPro that had some images of someone’s holiday on it. However, that was not the end of it because the team came across two bodies in the hole, divers who had unfortunately gone missing in the ocean.

Even though it would have been a distressing scene for the searchers, the team decided to leave the bodies where they were, as they agreed that the hole was a good place for them to rest. However, they did let the Belize government know that the bodies had been found.

Branson highlighted how disturbing this discovery is for the state of the planet in a post on Virgin.com, writing: “The Blue Hole is made of a complex system of caves that once formed on dry land. It is proof of how oceans can rise quickly and catastrophically.

"Sea levels were once hundreds of feet lower. 10,000 years ago the sea level rose by about 300 feet when a lot of ice melted around the world. At 300 feet down you could see the change in the rock where it used to be land and turned into sea."

Branson described the scene as 'one of the starkest reminders of the danger of climate change [he's] ever seen.'